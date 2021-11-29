Glen Rovers finish strong to complete underage hat-trick

Rebel Óg U18 Premier 1 hurling final: Glen Rovers 0-19 Blackrock 1-15

In a dramatic finish to an exciting showdown, Glen Rovers were crowned Rebel Óg U18 Premier 1 hurling champions at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight. They also won at U16 and minor level this season.

Trailing by one point with five minutes remaining, they clinched the title outscoring Blackrock three-one in the closing moments.

Because of a clash of colours, Glen Rovers played in their second strip and it was the Blackpool side who opened the scoring with an Eoin O’Leary free in the second minute. Two more placed balls from O’Leary - who finished with 0-11 - allowed them to move three clear after 10 minutes.

Blackrock had a chance of a goal but Fionn Coleman’s effort was dealt with by Ben Heffernan - captain Peter Linehan converted the resultant 65, they trailed 0-1 to 0-3 at the water-break.

Glen Rovers restarted, Stephen Lynam forcing Ross Browne into a superb save, while a second chance at goal was averted by Jacob Jackson - Lynam landed his second point to put the Glen three up.

Blackrock fought back to take the lead, 0-5 to 0-4. The see-saw nature continued, Rhys Dunne levelling matters before O’Leary, Ciarán Maguire and Lynam extended Glen Rovers’ advantage.

Blackrock achieved parity at the breakthrough a brace of placed balls from Linehan, 0-8 apiece.

Linehan opened the second-half scoring, but it was his goal in the 34th minute that gave Blackrock an edge. And with Ross Browne making a stunning double save from Lynam, they maintained the upper hand.

By the 40th minute, the Rockies increased the lead to five points. And they were relieved to see a shot from Jack Kennefick fly across the face of the goal and wide. They did, however, narrow the gap when Lynam notched his third point after being set up by O’Leary.

Glen Rovers' Eoghan O'Sullivan gathers the sliotar from Blackrock's Conor Hanley and Jacob Jackson during the Rebel Og under 18 P1 HC final at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fionnán Leahy and Kennefick exchanged white flags to leave Blackrock ahead, 1-12 to 0-11 at the second water break.

Glen Rovers were looking for goals but a resilient Blackrock defence would not relent - but they did score two O’Leary 65s to cut the deficit to two with 10 minutes remaining. And through O’Leary, they reduced the gap to one with five minutes left to play.

There was deadlock when Cian Walsh sent over a 56th-minute point for Glen Rovers, and this was followed by O’Leary’s 11th point for the lead. Eoin Downey pushed it out to two and while Lee O’Sullivan got one back for Blackrock, Glen Rovers held out.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O’Leary (0-11, 0-6 frees, 0-3 65s), S Lynam (0-3), R Dunne, C Walsh, C Maguire, J Kennefick and E Downey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: P Linehan (1-7, 0-3 frees, 0-2 65s), R Sweeney (0-3), F Coleman (0-2), L O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan and F Leahy (0-1 each).

GLEN ROVERS: B Heffernan; S Cronin, E Varian, B O’Connell (Capt); S Cronin, E Downey, F O’Driscoll; D Coughlan, R Dunne; E O’Sullivan, E O’Leary, C Walsh; C Maguire, J Kennefick, S Lynam.

Subs: C Hurley for E O’Sullivan (45), D Wall for J Kennefick (56).

BLACKROCK: R Browne; D Browne, C Hanley, S Aherne; J Jackson, O McCarthy, S Healy; L O’Sullivan, H Collins; R Sweeney, P Linehan (Capt), L O’Donovan; E De Burca, F Coleman, O McAdoo.

Subs: L O’Herlihy for L O’Sullivan (half-time), F Leahy for S Aherne (38), M O’Connell for L O’Donovan (39), L O’Sullivan for S Healy (60).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).