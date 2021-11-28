Davy Fitzgerald agrees to take on Cork camogie role

Davy Fitzgerald has agreed to come on board as coach to Cork senior camogie team.

The Irish Examiner understands the 2013 All-Ireland SHC winning manager has committed to working with the team one to two days a week next season.

Fitzgerald is to link up with manager Matthew Twomey, who had been a selector to Paudie Murray in the previous management team. The potential in the Cork group and the prospect of helping to guide them to success is said to excite Fitzgerald who has assisted camogie teams at club and county level in the past.

Fitzgerald is also said to be enamoured by the idea of focusing entirely on coaching and removing himself from the time constraints of management. Travel was also one of the reasons why Fitzgerald, 50, stepped down as Wexford senior hurling manager. The shorter commute to Mallow and Cork city was appealing to the Sixmilebridge man. Fitzgerald also has additional personal and business commitments in the new year.

Speaking recently, the former Clare, Waterford and Wexford boss didn’t rule out getting involved with Cork camogie or a camogie team. “Yeah that would be some craic wouldn’t it?” he told RedFM before continuing, “I would rule out nothing. I can remember the first 10 years I was managing, I often trained three or four teams as well as playing for Clare at the time.

“I often help out teams no matter who it is. I think I just need a small bit of a breather, just a small bit of time to recharge the batteries. Would I rule out doing anything? No, I’ll be involved with someone or do something.”

A special meeting of the Cork camogie board which was due to ratify the new senior management team last Wednesday was postponed. It is now expected to take place in the coming days.

Fitzgerald had asked the selection committee for some more time to consider the offer. That group comprises former Cork hurling selector Ger Cunningham, former Limerick hurler Damien Quigley, 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, six-time All-Ireland camogie winner Linda Mellerick, and former Cork camogie board chairperson Marian McCarthy.