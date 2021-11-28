Desmonds get over the line in delayed North Kerry final

Castleisland Desmonds 1-14 Ballydonoghue 1-7

It’s difficult to fathom why Castleisland Desmonds find it so hard to get over the line in North Kerry but they were always in control when reclaiming the Eamon O’Donoghue Cup for the first time since 2007, when they easily beat Junior Premier Club Champions Ballydonoghue, before a big crowd at Páirc Na Féile Brosna on Sunday afternoon.

It was a game that lacked the usual cut and thrust on a North Kerry Football final though it was close until the third quarter but Castleisland Desmonds were the better side throughout but they wasted a number of scoring chances including two gilt-edged goal chances in the opening half. Ballydonoghue were not helped by the absence of Kerry senior Jason Foley and full-back Brendán O’Neill which left them vulnerable through the heart of their defence.

Desmonds raced 0-2 to 0-0 in front thanks to a mark from Thomas Hickey and a point from the boot of Seán Lynch. But Ballydonoghue with Tommy Kennelly to the fore kicked a point after his scuffed free came back to him and then Jack Behan scored from an acute angle.

Desmonds doubled their lead again thanks to points from the elusive Thomas Hickey and Tomás Lynch. But Ballydonoghue rocked Desmonds back on the 14th minute when Jack Behan floated a high ball that Paul Kennelly caught and turned his marker before slipping the ball to the Desmonds net. So Ballydonoghue led 1-2 to 0-4 at the water break.

Both sides were profligate in front of goal in the second quarter with Luka Brosnan Maurice Hickey and Cian W O’Connor adding points for Desmonds while Ballydonoghue adding just a Jack Foley free and also kicked four wides. So Desmonds led by the minimum at the half time 0-7 to 1-3 but Desmonds had Adam Donoghue and Maurice Hickey were dominant at midfield.

Adam Donoghue, Castleisland Desmonds and Tommy Kennelly Ballydonoghue in action during the game. Picture: Domnick Walsh

A power-packed third quarter put this game to bed. It started with a point from play by O’Connor – really warming to the task now – and saw Castleisland shoot 1-3 unanswered at the start of the second half culminating in a brilliant goal for Adam O’Donoghue.

O’Donoghue’s venomous strike came at the end of a move involving both Maurice Hickey and Tomás Lynch and essentially ended the game as a contest. Five points down in the final quarter – 1-10 to 1-5 – it looked all over.

Twice Jack Kennelly brought it back to a four-point game, but each time Desmonds replied with three unanswered from Thomas Hickey, Fintan O’Sullivan and a punched point from man of the match Adam Donoghue.

Maurice Hickey captain of Castleisland Desmonds with the cup after his team won the game. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Scorers for Desmonds: T Hickey (0-4, 1m, 2f), C W O’Connor (0-4, 2f), A O’Donoghue (1-0), L Brosnan, A Donoghue, M Hickey, T Lynch, S Lynch and F O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballydonoghue: P Kennelly (1-0), J Kennelly (0-3, 1m), J Foley (0-2, 2f), T Kennelly and J Behan (0-1 each).

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: S Bartlett; C O’Shea, B Leonard, G Leonard; L Brosnan, D O’Connor, L Lyons; A Donoghue, Maurice Hickey; Adam O’Donoghue, T Lynch, M Walsh; T Hickey, C W O’Connor, Seán Lynch.

Subs: P Fitzgerald for M Walsh, half-time, F O’Sullivan for P Fitzgerald (inj), 47, P Hickey for S Lynch, 47.

BALLYDONOGHUE: D O’Shea; D Behan, C Kennelly, M Gogarty; T Kennelly , K O’Donnell, J Gogarty; M Foley, B Ó Seanacháin; J Cremin, D Sheehy, J Foley; J Behan , J Kennelly, P Kennelly.

Subs: L Guiney for M Gogarty (inj), 40, M Nolan for J Cremin, 53, T O’Carroll for D Sheehy, 57, Danny Power for C Kennelly, 61 Black card: T Kennelly, 55-full-time.

Referee: Peter Curtin (Brosna).