Inspired by Matty Taylor, Mallow claim Cork SAFC honours

Mallow 2-12 St Michael’s 0-15

A Seán Hayes goal deep in injury-time gave Mallow the honours after a nail-biting clash with St Michael’s in the final of the Bons Secours Cork SAFC in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Hayes got on the end of an excellent ball from man-of-the-match Matty Taylor and with the sides level, decided to go for glory and succeeded, as he blasted it past Martin Burke.

St Michael’s had showed tremendous resilience in coming from four points down with ten minutes to play to level the game for the third time with Tadgh Deasy levelling the game in the sixtieth minute. However, sport is cruel and Mallow found a way to etch out the winning chance, condemning the city side to their sixth final defeat in 10 seasons.

The game seemed to have turned in Mallow’s favour in the 38th minute when Ryan Harkin punched a high delivery from Stephen O’Callaghan to the net to give them a 1-9 to 0-9 lead. The goal was the highpoint of an excellent third quarter from Mallow that saw them outscore Michael’s by 1-4 to 0-2, turning a one-point deficit into a four-point lead in the process before the Blackrock sides recovery.

St Michael’s enjoyed the better of the opening stages, with their tackling particularly sharp. Points from Eric Hegarty and Tadgh Deasy gave them an early advantage before Kevin Sheehan opened Mallow’s account after ten minutes. Deasy then exchanges scores with Kieran ‘Sullivan while Mallow were also thankful for their goalkeeper, Kevin Doyle, who saved brilliantly from Billy Cain.

Liam Grainger stretched Michael’s lead with a fabulous score from play before a free from O’Sullivan left the minimum between them, 0-4 to 0-3, at the water break.

The Blackrock side kicked on when they resumed with Deasy adding three more scores to his growing tally. Mallow’s only response came from a ’45 from centre-back Shane Merritt and another score from him coupled with a free from Sheehan left just the one between them again. There was still time for Keith Hegarty and Jack Dillon to exchange scores to leave Michael’s still leading by one at the break, 0-8 to 0-7.

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes (1-1, 0-1 mark), R Harkin (1-0), K O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 free), K Sheehan (0-1 free) and S Merritt (0-1 ’45) (0-2 each), M Taylor, S O’Callaghan, J Dillon and M O’Rourke (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Michael’s: T Deasy (0-8, 0-1 ’45, 0-5 frees), E Hegarty (0-2, 0-1 free), S Keating, L Grainger, K Hegarty, A Hennessey (free) and L O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

MALLOW: K Doyle; B Myers, E Barry, O Carroll; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt; M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton (Capt); M O’Rourke, R Harkin, J Dillon; K Sheehan, S McDonnell, K O’Sullivan.

Subs: A Cahill for Taylor (blood, 19-20 mins), S Hayes for O’Rourke (39 mins), A Cahill for Carroll (48 mins), P Herlihy for Dillon (55 mins), P Hennessey for McDonnell (inj, 58 mins), P Lyons for Sheehan (61 mins).

ST MICHAEL'S: M Burke; S Keating, O O’Sullivan (Capt), L Carroll; D Corkery, J Golden, P Cunningham; D Meaney, B Cain; L Grainger, K Hegarty, E Sheehan; T Deasy, A Hennessey, E Hegarty.

Subs: T Lenihan for Corkery (36 mins), L O’Sullivan for E Hegarty (43 mins), O Gribbon for Sheehan (46 mins), E de Búrca for K Hegarty (48 mins).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).