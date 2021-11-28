AIL: Connacht speedster Peter Sullivan shines for Lansdowne

Mark McHugh's men remain second in Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, two points behind leaders Clontarf and five ahead of a resurgent Cork Constitution side.
Peter Sullivan of Connacht led the charge for Lansdowne in the AIL. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 13:46
Dave Mervyn

Connacht winger Peter Sullivan chipped in with two tries as Lansdowne bounced back with an impressive 29-5 victory over Garryowen at Dooradoyle.

Colm Quilligan's fourth try of the campaign was all Garryowen could muster as they fell to their third straight defeat.

Cork Con survived a nail-biting finish against bottom side Ballynahinch, taking a 19-17 verdict thanks to tries from Rob Jermyn, Aidan Moynihan and tireless flanker John Forde.

Table toppers Clontarf overcame a tricky challenge posed by UCC, pulling clear in the second half at the Mardyke to win out 36-17.

Clontarf's pack power was again a vital ingredient and UCC were left to rue their failure to profit from 'Tarf lock Ed Kelly's sin-binning on the hour mark.

The visitors' well-organised defence got them out of some difficult positions, and they were able to kick on with tries from Cathal O'Flynn and Cian O'Donoghue settling the issue.

Just before half-time at College Park, Young Munster replacement Conor Moloney saw red for a dangerous tackle on Gavin Jones during Dublin University's 38-3 bonus point triumph over the Cookies.

The sending-off had a huge impact and Ulster Academy forward Harry Sheridan crashed over in the 49th minute to kick off a run of 31 unanswered second half points.

Number 8 Jordan Coghlan touched down twice as Terenure College overcame UCD 20-12 at Belfield on Friday to lift the Eddie Thornton Memorial Trophy.

Meanwhile, flanker Eddie Earle's first-half brace put Highfield on course for a 26-19 victory at Banbridge. The Cork side hold a four-point lead at the top of Division 1B.

Second-placed Old Wesley bounced back with a 34-18 defeat of near neighbours Old Belvedere, with young scrum half Ben Murphy scoring two of their six tries.

Full-back Kyle Faloon scored 15 points in City of Armagh's 20-14 derby triumph over Malone, while captain Peter Osborne starred with a 20-point contribution in Naas' thrilling 35-29 success away to Shannon.

Dynamic number 8 Ronan Watters made it three tries in two games with a brace in St. Mary's 45-26 dismissal of Navan, who battled back for their own bonus point thanks to Shane Faulkner's 76th-minute score.

