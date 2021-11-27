Clonakilty v St. Finbarr’s: Three epic clashes

1985: Cork SFC Final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh: St. Finbarr’s 1-10 Clonakilty 0-9

Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s first half goal handed the Barr’s a 1-10 to 0-3 interval lead. The late John Kerins thwarted Clonakilty’s Tom Scally and Marcus De Long goal attempts on an afternoon his full-back, John Meyler, produced an outstanding display on the edge of the square. Man of the match Gene Desmond also played a pivotal role for the winners

Eoin O’Mahony led the Clonakilty second half comeback but seven points from the mercurial forward wasn’t enough to stop their opponents from claiming the title. Bouncing back from their previous year’s county final loss, a St. Finbarr’s team that included Dave Barry and Michael Slocum were full value for their win.

1996: Cork SFC semi-final in Bandon: Clonakilty 1-8 St. Finbarr’s 0-9

An emotionally-charged county semi-final included the controversial dismissal of Clonakilty captain, Brian Murphy, for an off the ball incident after 25 minutes. An ugly punch-up between opposing benches added to an already volatile atmosphere during the half-time break.

Both teams contributed to a thrilling match with St. Finbarr’s fighting back from four points down to level through Martin Desmond with six minutes remaining. Amid a tense finale, 14-man Clonakilty won a free which Eoin O’Mahony dropped short. Padraigh Griffin reacted quickest and netted his side’s winning goal to spark the wildest of celebrations at full time. Clon went on to win the 96’ championship, defeating UCC in the decider and ending a 44-year wait for senior county glory.

2009: Cork SFC Final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Clonakilty 1-13 St. Finbarr’s 1-12

David O’Regan was Clonakilty’s hero at the end of an engrossing 2009 county final played in front of 10,000 spectators. Tied 1-12 apiece with two minutes to go, O’Regan calmly slotted a 45 metre free to secure the west Cork club’s first county title in 13 years.

Prior to that, Clonakilty thundered into their opponents and scored 1-5 without reply, including a Timmy Anglin goal, to lead by six at the break. That advantage had stretched to eight with 15 minutes remaining. Credit to the Barr’s, who staged an amazing comeback with Jason Sexton goaling and Jim O’Donoghue kicking an equalising point in the closing stages. A draw looked likely but O’Regan had other ideas and sealed Clon’s victory with a late free.