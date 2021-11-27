Cork Premier IHC glory for Courcey Rovers

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC

Courcey Rovers 1-19

Castlelyons 1-18

Courcey Rovers produced a powerful second-half performance to see off Castlelyons in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Sean Guiheen’s side bridged a 10-year gap since last claiming this title, while it was a second successive final defeat for Castlelyons, who lost the 2020 showdown to Blarney.

The men from Ballinspittle/Ballinadee were eight points behind at the start of the second but they showed tremendous character - substitute Olan Crowley’s 47th minute goal helping them to fight back.

On the home stretch, they outscored Castlelyons 1-5 to 0-3, As well, Richard Sweetnam scored 11 points and Jerry O’Neill struck five. While Fergus Lordan received the man-of-the-match award for his role at centre-back.

Courcey Rovers were quick out of the blocks and opened up a three-point advantage after six minutes through two Sweetnam frees and one from play courtesy of O’Neill.

Castlelyons were up and running when David Morrison registered their first point in the seventh minute. Alan Fenton and Ronan Fenton followed suit to tie the game on 10 minutes.

A second white flag from Alan Fenton, an outstanding effort from a placed ball, edged the east cork side 0-4 to 0-3 ahead at the first water-break.

The sides were level 0-5 apiece before the decisive score of the opening half arrived in the 23rd minute. Straight from Jack Barry’s lengthy puck out, the sliotar fell to Niall O’Leary who pulled first time past Stephen Nyhan.

They forged further ahead, captain Anthony Spillane popping over three points as they increased their advantage. Alan Fenton concluded the first-half scoring to ensure a six-point interval lead, 1-11 to 0-8.

That margin increased to eight when Alan Fenton and Colm Spillane opened the second-half scoring. But Courceys fought back with the next four points from Sweetnam (2) Sean Twomey and Jerry O’Neill. They trailed 1-15 to 0-14 at the second water-break.

And they remained composed. When substitute Olan Crowley (just moments on the field) found the net in the 47th minute, they kicked on, firing five points without reply - Sweetnam’s 11th point putting them three clear, 1-19 to 1-16 with five minutes remaining.

Castlelyons landed the final two points but they were left devastated, coming up short by the minimum.

Next up for Courcey Rovers is a Munster club semi-final against Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s in a couple of weeks.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam (0-11, 0-9 frees), O Crowley (1-0), J O’Neill (0-5), S Twomey (0-2), R Nyhan (0-1).

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-7, 0-4 frees), N O’Leary (1-0), E Maye and A Spillane (0-3 each), C Spillane, R Fenton, L Doocey and D Morrison and M Spillane (0-1 each).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; B Mulcahy, B Collins, C Daly; D Coghlan, F Lordan, S McCarthy; DJ Twomey, M Collins; J O’Neill, T O’Sullivan, S Twomey; L Collins, R Sweetnam, R Nyhan.

Subs: A O’Donovan for DJ Twomey (half-time), C Roche for D Coghlan (38), O Crowley for R Nyhan (46), K Collins for C Daly (46), J McCarthy for J O’Neill (59).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, C Barry T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, K O’Leary; A Fenton, C Spillane, R Fenton; N O’Leary, A Spillane (Capt), D Morrison.

Subs: B Murphy for R Fenton (40), M Spillane for K O’Leary (49), J Kearney for D Morrison (59).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).