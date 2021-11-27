History made and silverware secured by Boherbue

Cork JAFC final

Boherbue 3-8

Ballinhassig 2-8

For the first time in their history, Boherbue lifted the Bon Secours Cork Junior A Football Championship title following their dramatic 3-8 to 2-8 win over a battling Ballinhassig at a chilly Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Ballinhassig were also looking to land the silverware for the first time and an impressive display from their centre forward Diarmuid O’Sullivan, who tallied 1-7, ensured his side remained competitive throughout this exhilarating contest.

But in the end, Boherbue did enough and a superb display from their own number 11 Denis McCarthy, who hit 1-5 of his side’s tally, saw them seal the win, claim the cup and progress to the Munster Championship next weekend.

Scorers for Boherbue: D McCarthy 1-5 (0-3 frees), Alan O’Connor 1-2, J O’Connor 1-0 (1-0 penalty), and Andrew O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: D O’Sullivan 1-7 (1-0 penalty, 0-5 frees), E Finn 1-0, D Delea 0-1.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; J Daly, N Murphy, D Buckley; G O’Sullivan, M O’Gorman, K Cremin; P Daly, D O’Keefe; R O’Connor, D McCarthy, Andrew O’Connor; Alan O’Connor, L Moynihan, J O’Connor.

Subs: CJ O’Sullivan for R O’Connor (35), A Murphy for D O’Keeffe (35), D Sheehan for Alan O’Connor (46), T Murphy for M O’Gorman (55), J Corkery for L Moynihan (58).

BALLINHASSIG: A O’Leary; J O’Callaghan, K Maguire, M Desmond; C Grainger, C Desmond, P O’Leary; E Lombard, D Donovan; E Finn, D O’Sullivan, S O’Neill; D Delea, C Tyers, F O’Leary.

Subs: B Lynch for C Tyers (20), D Lombard for M Desmond (39), C Cullinane for J O’Callaghan (40), C Tyers for D Delea (46), G Daly for C Grainger (57).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).