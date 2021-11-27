History made and silverware secured by Boherbue

History made and silverware secured by Boherbue

The Boherbue squad celebrates their Bon Secours Cork JAFC final win over Ballinhassigat Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 17:31
Andrew Horgan, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Cork JAFC final

Boherbue 3-8 

Ballinhassig 2-8 

For the first time in their history, Boherbue lifted the Bon Secours Cork Junior A Football Championship title following their dramatic 3-8 to 2-8 win over a battling Ballinhassig at a chilly Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Ballinhassig were also looking to land the silverware for the first time and an impressive display from their centre forward Diarmuid O’Sullivan, who tallied 1-7, ensured his side remained competitive throughout this exhilarating contest.

But in the end, Boherbue did enough and a superb display from their own number 11 Denis McCarthy, who hit 1-5 of his side’s tally, saw them seal the win, claim the cup and progress to the Munster Championship next weekend.

Scorers for Boherbue: D McCarthy 1-5 (0-3 frees), Alan O’Connor 1-2, J O’Connor 1-0 (1-0 penalty), and Andrew O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: D O’Sullivan 1-7 (1-0 penalty, 0-5 frees), E Finn 1-0, D Delea 0-1.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; J Daly, N Murphy, D Buckley; G O’Sullivan, M O’Gorman, K Cremin; P Daly, D O’Keefe; R O’Connor, D McCarthy, Andrew O’Connor; Alan O’Connor, L Moynihan, J O’Connor.

Subs: CJ O’Sullivan for R O’Connor (35), A Murphy for D O’Keeffe (35), D Sheehan for Alan O’Connor (46), T Murphy for M O’Gorman (55), J Corkery for L Moynihan (58).

BALLINHASSIG: A O’Leary; J O’Callaghan, K Maguire, M Desmond; C Grainger, C Desmond, P O’Leary; E Lombard, D Donovan; E Finn, D O’Sullivan, S O’Neill; D Delea, C Tyers, F O’Leary.

Subs: B Lynch for C Tyers (20), D Lombard for M Desmond (39), C Cullinane for J O’Callaghan (40), C Tyers for D Delea (46), G Daly for C Grainger (57).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).

