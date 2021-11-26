Cork GAA previews: Four county titles up for grabs this weekend

SATURDAY

Cork IAFC semi-final

Mitchelstown v Kilshannig, Kildorrery (C Dineen), 2pm.

Mitchelstown will not have the services of Mark Keane who returned to Australia earlier this week. Mitchelstown are bidding to reach the final for the second season in succession.

Verdict: Mitchelstown

Cork JAFC final

Ballinhassig v Boherbue, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (P O’Leary), 3pm.

A first county junior football final appearance for Ballinhassig, whereas Boherbue contested the 2020 decider as recently as three months ago.

Jerry O’Connor and Denis McCarthy are the two forwards Ballinhassig will need to try and tie down if they are to inflict further final heartbreak on the men from Duhallow.

Verdict: Boherbue

Cork PIHC final

Castlelyons v Courcey Rovers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (D Daly), 5pm.

A repeat of last year’s semi-final which Castlelyons won with six to spare.

Having not been properly tested in the group phase, last weekend’s semi-final examination by Ballinhassig was perfect final preparation for Castlelyons. They are also boosted by the return to fitness of Cork senior Colm Spillane.

Courceys were so impressive in their eight-point semi-final win over Valleys and will need to again reach similar heights.

The contributions of Ronan Nyhan and Richard Sweetnam will be central to their bid for silverware.

Verdict: Castlelyons

SUNDAY

- The Cork Premier SFC final between St Finbarr's and Clonakilty and the Senior 'A' final between St Michael's and Mallow will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner

Cork SAFC

Mallow v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (P O’Driscoll), 1pm.

This final brings together two teams who have endured more than their fair share of county final disappointment when trying to earn promotion to the top table of Cork football.

St Michael’s lost five premier intermediate deciders between 2012 and 2019, while Mallow came up short in the 2020 Senior A final earlier this year.

Despite being without James Loughrey and Cian O’Riordan this season, Mallow have looked so assured in their return to the final.

Kevin Sheehan, Michael O’Rourke, Seán McDonnell, and Ryan Harkin can take them into the premier senior ranks.

Verdict: Mallow

Cork Premier SFC final

St Finbarr's v Clonakilty, Páirc Ui Chaiomh (D Murnane), 3pm

The task in front of Clon was already a sizeable one before news surfaced earlier this week of the injury that has sidelined Liam O’Donovan.

The absence of the Cork half-back limits Clon’s options when it comes to the key man-marking jobs that must be successfully carried out tomorrow afternoon if the West Cork club is to bridge the 12-year gap to their last county title.

The likelihood is that Maurice Shanley will be detailed onto championship top-scorer Steven Sherlock, while the Barrs' other chief inside threat, Down’s Conor McCrickard, will be watched by Tom Clancy.

The 1-12 the Barrs kicked in their final round group game against tomorrow’s opponents is the biggest tally Clon conceded en route to the final, indicating just how organised and difficult to break down they are at the back. Where Haulie O’Neill’s charges could struggle is at the other end of the field.

Excluding their opening group game against now relegated Ilen Rovers, Clon have kicked an average of 0-12 per game, whereas the Barrs’ average (also excluding their group game against Ilen Rovers) is 0-20. Pressure will fall on Dara Ó Sé, Ross Mannix, and Sean McEvoy to post a match-winning tally, which will need to be higher than their average to date, but there is absolutely no question but Clon will need others outside this trio contributing on the scoresheet.

For the Barrs, they will once again look to use the midfield partnership of Brian Hayes and Ian Maguire as the launchpad for their running game. Responsibility further forward for transferring possession into scores will rest with the aforementioned Sherlock, McCrickard, Hayes, as well as Denis O’Brien, Cillian Myers Murray, and Colm Barrett.

In the three most recent meetings between the pair - the 2020 and 2021 group stage clashes, and 2021 League decider - the Barrs have come out on top. Paul O’Keeffe’s charges have overcome every obstacle fired at them these past two months, including a group campaign where they were hit with a number of injuries, Brian Hayes’ quarter-final red card, and the three-point deficit they had to chase in the second-half of extra-time in the semi-final.

We strongly suspect they’ll again have the answers tomorrow and, in the process, secure a second county title in four seasons.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s