Watch: St Michael's take on Mallow in Cork SAFC decider 

The top two prizes in Cork football are up for grabs as the Premier SFC and Senior 'A' finals take place.
Watch: St Michael's take on Mallow in Cork SAFC decider 

The Andy Scannell Cup, with a Clonakilty and St. Finbarrs jersey ahead of the 2021 Cork Premier SFC final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 11:30

It's county final day Leeside and the Examiner Sport cameras are in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for a football double-header.

The top two prizes in Cork football are up for grabs as the Premier SFC and Senior 'A' finals take place.

In the curtain-raiser, St Michael's take on Mallow with the winner dining at the top table next season. Throw-in is at 1pm.

Colm O'Connor is in the commentary box alongside Brian Cuthbert and Noel O'Leary for that game with Patrick Mulcahy and John Hayes reporting from the sideline.

Then, at 3pm, the big one as St Finbarr's take face Clonakilty for the Andy Scannell Cup.

Patrick Mulcahy takes the mic for this clash alongside Patrick Kelly and John Hayes. Colm O'Connor will be pitchside with Brian Cuthbert and Noel O'Leary providing analysis.

More in this section

St. Finbarr's v Clonakilty - Cork County Senior Football Final Clonakilty v St. Finbarr’s: Three epic clashes
Cork Premier IHC glory for Courcey Rovers Cork Premier IHC glory for Courcey Rovers
History made and silverware secured by Boherbue History made and silverware secured by Boherbue
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football#Live Sportliveblog
Clough-Ballacolla v Rapparees - AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final

Glory days keep coming for Clough Ballacolla

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices