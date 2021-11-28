Watch: St Michael's take on Mallow in Cork SAFC decider 

It's county final day Leeside and the Examiner Sport cameras are in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for a football double-header.
The top two prizes in Cork football are up for grabs as the Premier SFC and Senior 'A' finals take place.
In the curtain-raiser, St Michael's take on Mallow with the winner dining at the top table next season. Throw-in is at 1pm.
Colm O'Connor is in the commentary box alongside Brian Cuthbert and Noel O'Leary for that game with Patrick Mulcahy and John Hayes reporting from the sideline.
Then, at 3pm, the big one as St Finbarr's take face Clonakilty for the Andy Scannell Cup.
Patrick Mulcahy takes the mic for this clash alongside Patrick Kelly and John Hayes. Colm O'Connor will be pitchside with Brian Cuthbert and Noel O'Leary providing analysis.