Watch: Castlelyons meet Courcey Rovers in Cork Premier IHC final

It's another busy weekend of live Cork GAA coverage on Examiner Sport with three county finals being shown.
There's a football double-header on Sunday with the Senior 'A' and Premier SFC finals taking place at Páirc Ui Chaoimh - but before that the Examiner Sport cameras are at Cork GAA HQ for the Premier IHC final between Castlelyons and Courcey Rovers.
Last year, Castlelyons came out on top when the clubs met at the semi-final stage, with Anthony Spillane scoring 1-5 and his brother Michael landing 0-5.
Join Patrick Mulcahy, Mark Landers and Ger Cunningam for full coverage ahead of the 5pm throw.