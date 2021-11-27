Watch: Castlelyons meet Courcey Rovers in Cork Premier IHC final

It's another busy weekend of live Cork GAA coverage on Examiner Sport with three county finals being shown.
Anthony Spillane, of Castlelyons in action against Courcey Rovers defender Kevin Collins when the sides met in the 2020 Premier IHC semi-final. A spot in the Senior 'A' HC is on the line as the sides meet tonight. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 16:15

There's a football double-header on Sunday with the Senior 'A' and Premier SFC finals taking place at Páirc Ui Chaoimh - but before that the Examiner Sport cameras are at Cork GAA HQ for the Premier IHC final between Castlelyons and Courcey Rovers.

Last year, Castlelyons came out on top when the clubs met at the semi-final stage, with Anthony Spillane scoring 1-5 and his brother Michael landing 0-5.

Join Patrick Mulcahy, Mark Landers and Ger Cunningam for full coverage ahead of the 5pm throw.

- The Cork Premier SFC final between St Finbarr's and Clonakilty will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner

Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Kerry and Cork paired in Munster SFC semi-final

Latest

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Nov 27

Courcey Rovers v Castlelyons

PIHC FINAL

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
5pm

