Confirmed: Cork's Eoin Cadogan retires from inter-county hurling

Eoin Cadogan, the give-it-all Cork dual star, has confirmed his retirement from the inter-county game.

Cadogan, who turned 35 in September, won an All-Ireland football title with Cork and is the last of that group to retire from the inter-county scene. The Douglas man focused on hurling after 2014 and made the last of his four All-Ireland final appearances this year in the Hurling final defeat to Limerick. Typically, he was one of Cork’s most resilient performers on the day.

In a message posted today on his social media accounts, Cadogan said that “after careful consideration and reflection” he had decided the time is right to end his inter-county career. He did not specify whether he intends to continue playing hurling, and football, for Douglas.

“Throughout my 15-year career, representing Cork in both hurling and football, I can rest easy in the knowledge that I did so with pride, respect and honour for my team-mates, my club, supporters and the Cork jersey.

“To be able to say I played at the highest level in hurling, football and represented my country in international rules is a dream I've made real through hard work, determination and perseverance.”

He was a driven operator and meticulous in his preparation, always arriving earliest for training. Despite a succession of niggling injuries, he was an automatic pick for most of his managers. And even when he wasn’t, his form, attitude and determination in training, made management reconsider their position.

Mentally very strong, he also overcame a back operation to claim a starting berth under Kieran Kingston for this year’s All-Ireland final. He started wing back against Limerick but operated in several defensive roles in a bid to stem the green tide.

“To my parents James & Eileen, sisters Claire, Ann Marie and brother Alan, playing was as much about doing you all proud as it was about me achieving my goals and I thank you for being there every step of the way with me.

“I’d like to thank the Cork County Board, Douglas GAA, the GPA and the countless Cork supporters who have been there on the good and bad days and who’s spirit and belief never wavered in supporting our journey in trying to achieve success.

“To the current Cork management team, the management teams and coaches of the past, I thank you for always showing belief in me as an individual and wish them well in the future.

I’d also like to acknowledge the late Br. Damien Brennan who’s support, belief and friendship allowed me to fully maximise my potential and achieve things I thought were impossible,” he added.

Br Brennan was a mentor and friend whom Cadogan credits with changing his mindset and getting the most out of himself.