All-Ireland winner Michael Shields chasing Cork Premier SFC glory with St Finbarr's

- The Cork Premier SFC final between St Finbarr's and Clonakilty will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner

Michael Shields hopped on the weighing scales earlier this week. The numbers he saw, he liked.

The 35-year-old Shields has been chasing his tail and his fitness for much of this season, a couple of niggles when club activity resumed in May and his backroom role with the Youghal intermediate hurlers meant he was late starting back with the Barrs.

Used off the bench in each of their three group games, minutes spent inside the whitewash by the 2010 All-Ireland winner totalled little more than half an hour. And while the quarter-final came and went without him seeing action, his semi-final involvement provided timely evidence that his fitness is coming good exactly when he needs it to.

Cork's Michael Shields raises the Sam Maguire Cup after defeating Down in the 2010 All-Ireland SFC final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Introduced for Enda Dennehy on the three-quarter mark, Shields remained on the pitch for all of extra-time and then converted the Barrs’ third spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

He’ll likely be held in reserve once again on Sunday, the role of impact sub one he is content to carry out.

“I have heard it back off people who might say your legs are pushing on. It is not my legs at all, it is just my fitness. Don’t get me wrong, I am not as quick as I was 10 years ago, but it is more my fitness, which I’ve been chasing since the start of the season,” explained Shields.

“I had a few small niggles during the year, was training teams, did a degree in strength and conditioning in Setanta, and am now doing a masters in performance coaching, again in Setanta, so when I came back late I was trying to get my fitness up.

“Trying to get your fitness up is grand when you are younger. But when you are that bit older, it takes more time, more effort, and you need to really watch your diet. Thankfully, it is slowly but surely getting there. This week, I was looking at the scales and kind of saying, I am right on point.

“The role management has given me has suited me too. They said, we don’t want you as a 60, 65-minute player, we’ll see maybe down the line, but we are happy enough if you are coming on and getting involved for 20 minutes. I am happy with that so far. Maybe 10 years ago I wouldn’t have been happy with it!”

Shields’ involvement with the Barrs seniors stretches much further back than 10 years, 2021 representing season number 19 for the two-time All-Star full-back.

Sunday marks his sixth county senior final, only one of the previous five ending in victory. And no more than manager Paul O’Keeffe told this newspaper on Wednesday, Shields said this current crop will have underachieved if they fail to add a second Andy Scannell Cup to the 2018 triumph.

“There is no doubt about it, we want to get a second county. Everyone within the group can recognise that if we didn’t win a second county, it would be deemed as a failure. It is great we have one in the bag, but we want to push on and win more.

Michael Shields in action for St Finbarrs. Picture: Larry Cummins

“Look back at my own Cork team, we had a brilliant team, well balanced, and we didn’t push on and get a second. That was a pity, something I do look back on with regret.

“It is important this group recognises that we have to push on when the time is now.”

Full-back for the 2009 decider defeat to Clon, Shields remembers well the tag of hot favourites they wore going into the final. He does not, however, believe complacency was a factor in their no-show. The same as 2009, the Barrs are again fancied to take Clon. Shields, though, is making sure such chat doesn’t impinge on the group’s collective mindset.

“I’ve said certain things to the group this week, I’ve told them not to listen to outside influences because their opinions are irrelevant. All that matters is what is inside in the group. We are fully aware that the only thing that matters is getting the Cup on Sunday. From my end, I can look back on finals we have lost and it is definitely a help explaining to the younger lads that there is no next year, it is not about previous years, it is all about Sunday, so get your head right and get your focus right. That is an important bit of experience I can bring to the group. This Sunday coming, we are fully focused. This is one we want.”