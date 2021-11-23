GAA keen to retain Saturday night primetime TV viewing slot

Talks are taking place to ensure there is sufficient live TV coverage of Saturday evening Allianz League games next year.

Eir Sport, who recently ceased broadcasting, had a year remaining in their current media rights deal with the GAA, which included 15 live Allianz League games as well as exclusive archive material.

In 2019, Eir entered into an agreement with RTÉ to simulcast four league games up until next year. RTÉ are set to honour that deal in 2022 and are believed to be interested in showing more fixtures, although Eir Sport’s fate has caused difficulties in that pursuit.

While improved streaming services may ensure supporters won’t miss out on matches, the GAA will be keen for the same number of Saturday league games to be shown on traditional media as in previous seasons.

The majority of the GAA’s media rights deals are up for renewal next season.

In a normal year, a total of 45 senior championship games are shown, RTÉ having 25 exclusive games and Sky Sports 14. The two companies simulcast the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes. BBC Northern Ireland also had an arrangement with RTÉ to show Ulster SFC matches.

TG4 had access to Sunday afternoon Allianz League and club championship games as well as minor and U20 championship matches and highlights packages for the league and other inter-county and club championship action.

At national level, RTÉ Radio 1 won the live rights for full and exclusive radio rights for all GAA games although Newstalk/Off The Ball, who along with Today FM were awarded “score flash” rights, are expected to pitch for a proportion of them from 2023 onwards.

Speaking earlier this year, GAA commercial and stadium director Peter McKenna suggested Amazon Prime could be in the frame for a tranche of the rights.

“We have a very good product for media rights negotiation and I think there are a lot of players in the market now and new ones coming into it. So I’d be very confident that we’ll have a very healthy discussion with the existing partners but there are newcomers coming into that frame too, like Amazon for example.”

Meanwhile, the national GAA season tickets for 2022 are to be priced at €150, the same price as last year before the pandemic compelled the GAA to cancel the loyalty scheme.

The initiative was also put on ice for this past season but will be promoted in the coming weeks.

The season ticket comprises entry to all Allianz League games in the selected code including play-offs, semi-finals and finals, All-Ireland senior club championship finals, the team’s opening championship games, and discounted championship group stages.

Providing enough games have been attended, a holder will qualify to purchase an All-Ireland final ticket in the event their team reaches that stage.

Priority will be given to those supporters who had purchased season tickets prior to the pandemic.