Paul O'Keeffe: 'Sensational' Steven Sherlock must get Cork recall

Sherlock did feature for Cork in both League and Championship in 2018 and 2019, but has not been part of the county set-up since the first pause on inter-county activity in March of last year
Paul O'Keeffe: 'Sensational' Steven Sherlock must get Cork recall

Steven Sherlock scores a point for St Finbarr's against Castlehaven. Pic: Larry Cummins

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 12:45
Eoghan Cormican

In-form St Finbarr’s forward Steven Sherlock has to be part of new Cork manager Keith Ricken’s 2022 plans.

That’s according to Barrs boss Paul O’Keeffe who said the new Cork football management must take a look at Sherlock during next year’s inter-county campaign.

24-year-old Sherlock did feature for Cork in both League and Championship in 2018 and 2019, but has not been part of the county set-up since the first pause on inter-county activity in March of last year.

O’Keeffe is adamant that Sherlock’s “sensational” form during the Barrs’ run to Sunday’s county football final more than merits a Cork recall.

With 3-34 (0-17 from placed-balls) to his name across five outings, Sherlock is the top scorer in this year’s Cork Premier SFC. His two outstanding performances have come in the quarter- and semi-final, the inside forward kicking seven second-half points as part of his 0-10 contribution in the quarter-final win over Éire Óg.

He went to a higher level again last time out against Castlehaven, supplying 2-6 from play, as well as four placed-ball efforts. It was his three white flags at the end of extra-time that rescued a seemingly lost position for the Barrs and forced penalties, during which he converted his spot-kick.

“His form has been outrageous this year,” said O’Keeffe.

“When we were three down in extra-time against the Haven, I couldn't see us digging a way out of it. It was he that kicked some unreal scores to keep us in it. That showed real character.

“He has matured in terms of his defensive capabilities, as well. He got in the most tackles - nine - of any of our forwards against Castlehaven. That is a part of his game that he probably would have been criticised for at inter-county level. Cork definitely have to have a look at him next year.

“It is every game that he is doing it for us. He is having an incredible season. I just hope he brings half that form to the weekend as it might get us over the line.”

More in this section

Brian Fox and Tommie Childs 11/5/2019 Tipperary's Brian Fox announces retirement
Eamonn Rea feature Limerick GAA mourns passing of legend ‘Ned’ Rea
Coolderry v St Rynagh's - Offaly County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final GAA storylines: Ken Hogan's camogie dream, Strand Road believes, power cut scare in Dublin
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
Kerry v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 1

Four-time All-Star Colm Boyle hangs up Mayo boots

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices