Paul O'Keeffe: 'Sensational' Steven Sherlock must get Cork recall

In-form St Finbarr’s forward Steven Sherlock has to be part of new Cork manager Keith Ricken’s 2022 plans.

That’s according to Barrs boss Paul O’Keeffe who said the new Cork football management must take a look at Sherlock during next year’s inter-county campaign.

24-year-old Sherlock did feature for Cork in both League and Championship in 2018 and 2019, but has not been part of the county set-up since the first pause on inter-county activity in March of last year.

O’Keeffe is adamant that Sherlock’s “sensational” form during the Barrs’ run to Sunday’s county football final more than merits a Cork recall.

With 3-34 (0-17 from placed-balls) to his name across five outings, Sherlock is the top scorer in this year’s Cork Premier SFC. His two outstanding performances have come in the quarter- and semi-final, the inside forward kicking seven second-half points as part of his 0-10 contribution in the quarter-final win over Éire Óg.

He went to a higher level again last time out against Castlehaven, supplying 2-6 from play, as well as four placed-ball efforts. It was his three white flags at the end of extra-time that rescued a seemingly lost position for the Barrs and forced penalties, during which he converted his spot-kick.

“His form has been outrageous this year,” said O’Keeffe.

“When we were three down in extra-time against the Haven, I couldn't see us digging a way out of it. It was he that kicked some unreal scores to keep us in it. That showed real character.

“He has matured in terms of his defensive capabilities, as well. He got in the most tackles - nine - of any of our forwards against Castlehaven. That is a part of his game that he probably would have been criticised for at inter-county level. Cork definitely have to have a look at him next year.

“It is every game that he is doing it for us. He is having an incredible season. I just hope he brings half that form to the weekend as it might get us over the line.”