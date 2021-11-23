Knockmore captain David McHale dedicates cup to late sister

Knockmore captain David McHale dedicated Sunday’s Mayo SFC final victory to the memory of his late sister, Patricia, who passed away in September.

McHale became the first player from the north Mayo club to captain them to two Moclair Cup successes after they beat Belmullet last weekend.

However, he admitted during his acceptance speech that his sister’s memory had been at the forefront of his mind since the beginning of the Mayo club championship on September 25.

“We buried Patricia on a Friday and played Aghamore the following day. I drove to that game and on the way I promised her I’d lift the Moclair Cup again this year and dedicate it to her. It has been on my mind for the past few weeks and thank God it came right today,” he explained after Knockmore had retained their title.

The former Mayo minor defender has been one of his team’s outstanding performers all through their run to the county title, and said he had been determined to keep his grip on the Moclair Cup given all that happened in recent months.

“It was on my mind all week, wanting to win it for her [Patricia]. It was even on my mind last night but when this morning came, I forgot about it, it was game mode then, but it was special to be able to raise that cup for her just there.”

The Knockmore No.3 was at his tight-marking and all-action best against Belmullet, tagging All-Star nominee Ryan O’Donoghue and holding the Mayo attacker scoreless from play.

“Belmullet have some fine footballers and Ryan is a special player,” said McHale.

“They have been getting goals all year and we knew we had to stop that and we’d have a great chance. We’re a true family. We had our backs to the wall today and had to fight for everything but that’s when we play our best stuff.

“We’re a true family, we love each other, and we knew we had to stand and fight if we were going to win it,” he added before being asked how special it was to win back-to-back titles in front of a heaving crowd.”

“We probably didn’t reach the heights we reached last year,” added the Dublin-based teacher, “whether that’s to do with the heavier pitches or injuries or we weren’t moving the ball as quick, but we knew we had to win it. People were saying we might have won it last year, but it was just a Covid year and wasn’t like any other championship, but we wanted to show them Knockmore were here and here to stay.”

Knockmore are now turning their sights to their Connacht senior club championship clash with Sligo champions Tourlestrane the weekend after next.

“We’re a young team but there are a few of us here a long time,” he said. “We got hammered by Ballintubber one year and Mitchels humbled us another year. That drives us on and in turn it drives on the younger lads. We’re going to have a right go at Connacht now.

“We were robbed of that last year and we can’t wait to have a crack at it.”