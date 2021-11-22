Seanie McGrath: Ben O'Connor has brought energy and spice to Midleton

A wonderful winter’s tale? Well, Cork’s county final was a decent game of hurling for sure, 24 scores against 19. That’s not a bad return at this time of the year.

As a spectacle what struck me was that it was a little traditional — we saw two teams going at it, more or less man-on-man. The Glen didn’t have extra men back on Luke O’Farrell and Midleton didn’t bring extra players back for Patrick Horgan, so that was refreshing from Ian Lynam as Glen manager and Ben O’Connor as Midleton coach. They trusted their players.

For the winners, Ben obviously brought some energy and spice to Midleton. He made some big calls earlier this year with Midleton, bringing in Luke Dineen at full-back and a new keeper, Brion Saunderson — and then making positional switches with Tommy O’Connell and Cormac Walsh. All of those worked, they all did well throughout the campaign, particularly in the county final, so he reaped the reward for being brave enough to make those calls.

In terms of playing style, he had a good mix in terms of playing the ball short and long, but he also had defenders who played with their heads up looking for the quick pass to a midfielder who’d move it on quickly — to forwards who were lively and pacey, like himself.

So he definitely brought something fresh to the championship.

Take Conor Lehane — up to a couple of years ago, he and Patrick were the chief scorers for Cork, and his performances might have waned a bit around 2019, but I was still shocked he wasn’t on the Cork panel. I saw him after the game for the first time in a while and he’s in incredible nick, there’s not a pick on him.

He’s had a hunger about him all year and he’s also throwing the ball around a bit more, trying to bring more players into it, but his accuracy, his effort, his work rate, his vision were all exemplary. There are very few club forwards as good as Conor, so for me it’d be a no-brainer to have him back on the Cork panel.

At the other end of the field, Tommy O’Connell was very good as well. Defensively he stood up, he came out of rucks with the ball, he marked different types of players like Luke Horgan and Dean Brosnan, who’d be taller and stronger than him, but he conceded few scores from play.

He has a nice mix of defensive capabilities on one hand and looking for the good pass on the other — he has a fantastic delivery, as we all saw on Sunday. After the semi-final, the talk was that he wouldn’t get the same space against the Glen, that room to play in the pocket, but his ability allowed him to do just that.

He read the game really well, he picked up the breaks from his full-back line — his form this year and in the last couple of seasons means I’d be surprised if he wasn’t in with Cork in the next couple of weeks when they go back.

From a Glen perspective, a couple of months ago after losing to Douglas you wouldn’t have seen them as being next or near a county final. It’s a cliche at this stage, but there is a spirit in the Glen — it’s not tangible, you can’t put your finger on it, but it’s there, certainly. They started poorly and were up against it, but there were three points in it at the end and they were a whisker away from a goal to level it at the death.

That’s a great testament to all those involved, both in the team and management.

The championship was very enjoyable — considering last year’s final, that’s two county finals in a row which were really decent, which augurs well. Key players stood up and played well on Sunday, and so did players who mightn’t be as well known — the likes of Ciarmhac Smyth and Simon Kennefick were really good.

From that perspective, it was a good way to finish out the club hurling season.

The Senior A championship was good between Kanturk and Fr O’Neill’s, so was the intermediate final on Saturday between Castlemartyr and Sarsfields — it’s been a good ending for a good season.