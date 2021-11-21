Ladies football: Clean sweep for Cork sides in Munster Championship action

New Cork manager Shane Ronayne guided Mourneabbey to the last four of the senior championship following a 10-point victory over the Banner from Clare on Sunday afternoon
Doireann O'Sullivan of Mourneabbey top scored with 0-7. Picture: Harry Murphy

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 19:45
Ger McCarthy

Cork clubs Mourneabbey, Castlehaven and Valley Rovers made it through to the semi-finals of their respective Munster LGFA championships over the weekend.

Mallow was the venue for a provincial double-header also involving Castlehaven and where Mourneabbey built on their recent county final win over Éire Óg to see off the Clare champions 3-15 to 3-5.

Doireann O’Sullivan was in top form and contributed 0-7 (0-5 frees) on an afternoon Laura Fitzgerald, Ellie Jack and Ciara O’Callaghan found the net. The Banner’s goals came courtesy of Niamh O’Dea, Aoibhinn Ryan and Gráinne Nolan.

Cork senior Ciara O’Sullivan missed the game through injury but Róisín O’Sullivan’s return from a lengthy lay-off has Mourneabbey in good spirits ahead of their eagerly anticipated semi-final with Waterford’s Ballymacarbry.

“I think that score-line probably didn’t reflect how close the game was,” Mourneabbey captain Bríd O’Sullivan commented.

“We were a bit sluggish at the start but only played last weekend and had a one-week turnaround. So, we were a bit disappointed with our first-half performance.

“We managed to turn things around a bit in the second half. It is knockout football at this stage so we are just delighted to get over the line.

“Playing the Banner a few years ago in the Munster championship, we knew they were going to be a physical side and the fact they have some excellent players.” Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Castlehaven overwhelmed St Anne’s 4-15 to 1-3 in the Munster junior A semi-final. The Waterford club were no match for the newly crowned Cork champions. Grainne O’Sullivan (two), Shelly Daly and Eilis Bohane found the net for a Castlehaven side that will take on Tipperary champions Mullinahone in Brinny next Saturday.

That match will be part of another provincial double-header involving the Haven and host club Valley Rovers. The latter travelled to Clare on Saturday and edged Burren Gaels in the quarter-finals of the Munster IFC.

A close encounter throughout, Valley’s needed a fortuitous Michelle O’Regan goal to see off their opponents 1-9 to 0-9. O’Regan top-scored with 1-4 on an afternoon Daire Kiely and Eimear Kiely (0-2 each) plus Cliona O’Riordan (0-1) also contributed. Rovers face Limerick champions Monagea in Brinny next weekend.

