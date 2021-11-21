'A complete robbery' as Watty's snatch late victory on Ulster debut

Watty Graham’s Glen 0-8 St Eunan’s 1-4

If Watty Graham’s are to justify the tag of favouritism and add an Ulster Club SFC to their maiden triumph in Derry, they may well look back at yesterday’s preliminary round encounter with St Eunan’s in Letterkenny.

The Donegal champions, under the stewardship of 2012 All-Ireland winning midfielder Rory Kavanagh were two in front with five to play and, after Shain Parron saved a penalty from Conleth McGuckian, one ahead with 10 seconds to play.

But trying to hold onto the slenderest of leads, they retreated and corner-back Michael Warnock hit a fabulous point from long-range to level. Then, with things at a frenzy, Patton’s short kick-out was returned to him by Sean McVeigh, which meant a technical foul and Danny Tallon kicked a simple free to win it.

St Eunan’s were left irate when referee Sean Hurson then signalled play on when Niall O’Donnell seemed to be bumped by Ciaran McFaul, who had scored an inspirational late point to get Glen going again.

“It was a complete robbery,” as centre-back McFaul put it. “We got out of jail.”

Kavanagh said afterwards: “We were taking them out of their comfort zone but so much happened in the second half, it’s going to be a big learning curve for us. Disappointing is the only thing you can say.” The first half was as cagey as you can imagine, with Padraig McGettigan slapping home a St Eunan’s goal at the beginning of the second quarter from Darragh Mulgrew’s ball in. Both sides were extremely cautious and unwilling to take the ball into contact for long spells.

Connor Carville, the Glen captain was black-carded, although on his return Aaron Deeney of St Eunan’s was then binned.

The home team were 1-2 to 0-3 in front at the break and still held a two-point lead, 1-4 to 0-5 on 55 minutes. However, Watty Graham’s managed to keep their composure when it mattered most and will face Scotstown from Monaghan in the last eight next month.

Scorers for Watty Graham’s Glen: D Tallon (0-5, 3f); C McFaul, M Warnock, C Glass (45) (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Eunan’s: P McGettigan (1-1); D Mulgrew, K Tobin, S O’Donnell (mark) (0-1 each).

WATTY GRAHAM'S: C Bradley; M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flannagan, C McFaul, E Doherty; C Glass, C McDevitt; E Mullholland, J Doherty, C Convery; P Gunning, D Tallan, C McGuckian.

Subs: A Doherty for Doherty (34), C Mullholland for E Mulholland (47), S O’Hara for Gunning (55), T Higgins for Conor Convery (63).

ST EUNAN'S: S Patton; C Parke, C Ward, A Deeney; K Tobin, C O'Donnell Snr, P Devine; D Mulgrew, K Kealy; E Dowling, S O'Donnell (0-1, 1m), S McVeigh; P McGettigan, N O'Donnell, P McEniff.

Subs: S McGettigan for Kealy (52), E McGeehin for P McGettigan (59), C O’Donnell Jnr for Dowling (60).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).