Mountbellew/Moylough survive Leitrim scare

Connacht Club SFC quarter-final: Mountbellew/Moylough 0-16 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins 2-8

A second-half rally, led by free-taker Barry McHugh, secured Mountbellew/Moylough victory over Ballinamore at the end of an entertaining Connacht Club quarter-final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Ballinamore enjoyed the better of the first-half exchanges and went in leading by 2-5 to 0-5 at half-time thanks to Niall McGovern and Tom Prior goals.

After the restart, Mountbellew/Moylough shot seven unanswered points by the 42nd minute to take the lead with McHugh pointing two frees and Michael Daly adding two points, while Leo Donnellan, Mathew Barrett, and John Daly hit a point each.

Scorers for Mountbellew/Moylough: B. McHugh (0-9, 8fs); J. Daly, M. Daly (0-2 each); M. Barrett, E. Finnerty, L. Donnellan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins: W. McKeon (0-4, 3fs); T. Prior (1-1); N. McGovern (1-0); L. Murphy (f), S. Moran, M. McKiernan (0-1 each).

Mountbellew/Moylough: D. Boyle; C. Murray, B. Mannion, G. Sweeney; C. Ryan, J. Daly; M. Daly, M. Barrett; S. Moran; P. Donnellan, G. Donohue; A. McHugh, E. Finnerty, B. McHugh.

Subs: L. Donnellan for Donohue (HT); S. Miland for A. McHugh (34); M. Mannion for A. McHugh (44).

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins: D. Maxwell; L. Ferguson, O. McCaffrey, M. Murphy; P. Connaughton, K. McHugh; W. McKeon; S. Moran, D. McGovern; S. Harte, P. Reynolds, M. McKiernan; L. Murphy, N. McGovern, T. Prior.

Subs: M. McRory for Harte (39); C. McHugh for Connaughton (45); P. Reynolds for McKiernan (52).

Referee: B. Judge (Sligo).