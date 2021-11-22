The Nire's Waterford SFC win completed a remarkable Déise double for Michael Ryan

The Nire survived a late rally from Rathgormack to claim their 10th Conway Cup at a bright and breezy Fraher Field.

It was the first time that former Waterford and Westmeath boss Michael Ryan managed his local team to men's senior football glory. Two weeks ago, he wore the bainisteoir bib when the Ballymacarbry ladies completed 40 in a row.

"He is a living legend, but he's our legend," said Nire captain James McGrath in his speech.

Ryan lost two finals as a player in 1987 and 1989.

"It's very special because it's the club I played with. I must talk about the players because all through the season they've been outstanding. I've been involved with The Nire a long time and to come back in and see the attitude of the guys. The three guys with me: Richie Kennedy, Brian Wall and Declan Spellman, they put a pile of work into this team and made my job very easy.

"Delighted to win the game, a really tough battle but all the credit goes to the players. Whoever got the goal was going to win the match, it was a huge score. We got the goal and controlled the game reasonably well after that."

Aaron Ryan poked the ball to the net two minutes into the second half after Conor Gleeson was bundled over.

“The deciding factor was the goal. We spoke about it during the week and we spoke about it in the dressing room at half-time, whoever got the goal would go on to win the match. They had a couple of goal chances, our goal had a charmed life for a while. In fairness to Aaron, he was in the right spot. He finished it very well.”

Man of the match Dermot Ryan shot three points from number seven. He recovered from an early missed free to nail the next two and shoot another point off less favoured right boot.

"If he's not footballer of the year, there's something wrong," his manager remarked. “He’s been outstanding from start to finish.”

The Ballymacarbry side built up a five-point lead in the third quarter but they were holding on at the end. Rathgormack laid siege to the Nire goal in the last quarter as the leaders picked up four yellow cards and a black. Waterford hurling All-Star Jamie Barron got a black from referee Patrick Smith on 56 minutes.

Rathgormack couldn't capitalise as they five missed chances in that final quarter and shot eleven wides in total. Martin Scurry, Conor Murray and Jason Curry closed the gap to a point entering injury time. Curry got six in total (five frees).

The 14 men held firm as Thomas O’Gorman and James McGrath made late interceptions.