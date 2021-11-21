First half blitz sees Naomh Mairtin through

Louth champions Naomh Mairtin's matching-winning blitz at the end of the first half was enough to see them through to the Leinster quarter-final at Carlow champions Rathvilly’s expense.
Conor Whelan punished a wayward kick out from Tom Pilkington in the 25th minute and wing forward Val Leddy quickly followed up with another major to make it 2-7 to 0-4 at the interval.
The second half was a non-affair with Sam Mulroy kicking five second-half scores to ease the Louth champions to their first win in Leinster.
Substitute Conor O’Neill did find the net for Rathvilly but having missed out last season due to Covid, the back-to-back Louth champions look to make up for lost time.
They face Shelmaliers of Wexford in the next round.
S Mulroy (0-8, 5f); C Whelan (1-3); V Leddy (1-1); W Campbell (0-2); JP Rooney (f) and C Morgan (0-1 each).
C O’Neill (1-0); K Murphy (0-2); Brian Murphy (f), J Elliott (f), A Kelly (0-1 each).
C Lynch; M Whelan, T Sullivan, C Morgan; J Clutterbuck, S Healy, C Healy; W Campbell, E Whelan, V Leddy, E Callaghan, S Campbell; S Mulroy, C Whelan, B McQuillan.
JP Rooney for McQuillan (47) P Berrill for Callaghan (54) J McGrane for S Campbell (57), C Smyth for M Whelan (57).
T Pilkington; J O’Donoghue, BJ Molloy, D Curran; P Deering, C Doyle, J Moore; Brendan Murphy, E Finnegan; K Murphy, A Kelly, E Molloy; Brian Murphy, B Smith, J Elliott.
P Bolger for Kelly (42), C O’Neill for Elliott (44) D Gavin for O’Donoghue (47) L Coleman for Brian Murphy (47), P Byrne for Deering (47).
Fergal Smyth (Offaly).