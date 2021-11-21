First half blitz sees Naomh Mairtin through

Louth champions Naomh Mairtin's matching-winning blitz at the end of the first half was enough to see them through to the Leinster quarter-final at Carlow champions Rathvilly’s expense.

Conor Whelan punished a wayward kick out from Tom Pilkington in the 25th minute and wing forward Val Leddy quickly followed up with another major to make it 2-7 to 0-4 at the interval.