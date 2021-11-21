The Nire crowned Waterford champions after holding off fightback from rivals Rathgormack

Waterford SFC final: The Nire 1-7 Rathgormack 0-9

The Nire captured their 10th Conway Cup at a bright and breezy Fraher Field this afternoon as they held off a final quarter fightback from Rathgormack.

Aaron Ryan netted two minutes into the second half for Michael Ryan's men while man of the match Dermot Ryan sent over three points. Rathgormack were guilty of 11 wides.

A minute's silence was observed before throw in to mark the death of Clonea chairman Pat Hunt last week. Pat's son Paudie started in goal for Rathgormack.

This was the first county final meeting between these Comeragh rivals.

It was two-all at the first water break. Shane Ryan opened the scoring before Jason Curry capitalised on a stray Nire kickout. Dermot Ryan's free was taken right and wide by the crossfield breeze. Shane O'Meara converted a free for The Nire after a foul on Conor Gleeson before Curry levelled matters with a dead ball of his own.

On the resumption, Jason Gleeson intercepted a Craig Guiry kickout to fist Rathgormack in front. Curry added his third of the afternoon from a free (0-4 to 0-2). Classy midfielder Sean Walsh got a point back for The Nire. David Meehan then denied Rathgormack a certain goal with a diving block. Dermot Ryan tied it up again with a free from 45 metres out.

Four points each at the break. Rathgormack were guilty of six first half wides compared to two for The Nire.

Gleeson kicked the Ballymacarbry side into the lead a minute into the second period.

Jamie Barron and Shane Ryan then worked the ball into Gleeson who was brought down but Aaron Ryan poked it home.

Dermot Ryan burst through the middle to strike over off his right before he converted a free with his left to make it 1-7 to 0-6 at the second water break.

Martin Scurry reduced the gap to a goal before Stephen Curry, Conor Murray, and Jason Curry all missed chances for the green and red.

Jamie Barron was black carded with four minutes left as Conor Murray cut the gap to two points. Jason Curry's fifth free left just one in it entering injury time but the 14 men held on.

Scorers for The Nire: A Ryan 1-0, D Ryan 0-3 (2fs), S Walsh, C Gleeson, S Ryan, S O'Meara (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rathgormack: J Curry 0-6 (5fs), C Murray, M Scurry, J Gleeson 0-1 each.

The Nire: C Guiry; J Mulcahy, T O'Gorman, D Meehan; T Barron, J McGrath, D Ryan; S Walsh, D Guiry; S Boyce, S Ryan, J Barron; A Ryan, C Gleeson, S O'Meara.

Subs: K Cuddy for A Ryan (46), M Moore for Boyce (51).

Rathgormack: P Hunt; C Walsh, W Hahessy, J Kirwan; G Power, B Power, R Flynn; M Scurry, M Curry; J Curry, C Murray, J Power; R Elliffe, S Curry, J Gleeson.

Subs: S Kirwan for Elliffe (46), P Drohan for Gleeson (57).

Referee: P Smith.