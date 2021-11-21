Wayne Quillinan admits luck played its part as Austin Stacks win 'bonkers' semi-final

Sometimes it’s better to be fortunate than fantastic, and that thought was certainly uppermost in Wayne Quillinan’s mind as the relieved Austin Stacks manager attempted to make sense of an action-packed conclusion to Saturday night’s Kerry County SFC semi-final.

With the ‘Rockies having edged their way over the finishing line in a hugely dramatic penalty shoot-out, having earlier been the grateful beneficiaries of two hugely fortuitous goals, and with a luckless St Brendan’s losing their talisman Diarmuid O’Connor to injury, Quillinan was fully aware that luck had played its part in his side’s victory.

“It kind of questions why you’re actually managing teams because it’s so bonkers, you just go through every emotion under the sun. It’s hard to describe that kind of night, it was just hectic, a rollercoaster kind of night,” he said.

“Sometimes we have been on the other side of luck, and we’ll take it when we get it. Those goals came at the right time for us as well, because we just couldn’t get ahead in the game, and that’s a massive credit to St Brendan’s. They really put together a game-plan to stifle us, and they did that tonight.

“I’m a bit numb, to be honest with you. But relief is always the over-riding emotion, as any manager will tell you. When you win a big game, relief is the feeling the whole time. When it sinks in, you might be happy for a while, but then you have to prepare for the next game, and our next game is in two weeks’ time, and we will look forward to that,” he added.

Austin Stacks appeared to be home and dry on two occasions, firstly when star forward Darragh O’Brien’s mis-hit free in the 56th minute was flicked onto the post by substitute Michael O’Donnell with the rebound, agonisingly, cannoning off a grounded St Brendan’s goalkeeper Eoghan O’Brien and into the back of his own net (1-6 to 0-6).

The divisional side responded with three unanswered points to ensure an added 20 minutes, O’Brien the hero with a last-gasp converted ’45. However, Stacks were in the ascendancy again by half-time in extra-time when Sean Quilter’s attempt at a point, inexplicably, found its’ way to the back of the St Brendan’s net to give them a 2-8 to 0-10 lead.

Once more, St Brendan’s, despite O’Connor being forced out of the action at the throw-in to the second half, refused to wilt, and inspired by Stefan Okunbor, Andrew Barry and super-sub Ivan Parker, they turned that four-point deficit into a one-point lead after Parker’s 80th-minute wonder goal.

However, when Quilter’s late free saved Stacks’ bacon, Wayne Guthrie’s sparkling shoot-out save from the losers’ goalscorer, and Kieran Donaghy’s composed execution of Stacks’ final spot-kick, proved to be the eventual difference between the protagonists.

“I’m immensely proud of the lads. For a group that had limited enough time together, they really bonded as a group and showed the character that was in that group, to come back from the dead really on two occasions during the game,” said St Brendan’s manager Donal Rooney.

“In shoot-outs, you can’t blame anyone for that, it is what it is. Not that I was happy at the end of extra-time, but I was just sort of contented, because the lads had done all that they could. Whatever happens after that, it’s a lottery when it comes to penalties. To be fair to Stacks, they slotted their five, so that’s a credit to them.”