Watch Fr O'Neills and Kanturk meet in Cork Senior A Hurling final

The Irish Examiner will exclusively live stream this afternoon's Cork Premier SHC final as Glen Rovers and Midleton bid to take home the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

There will be live coverage of the curtain-raiser at Páirc Uí Chaoimh too, the Senior A final between last season’s beaten finalists Fr O’Neills and Kanturk. The men from Duhallow are chasing yet another Cork double, part two of which - the Cork PIFC decider against neighbours Newmarket - is scheduled for Sunday, December 5.