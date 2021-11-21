Watch Fr O'Neills and Kanturk meet in Cork Senior A Hurling final

The Irish Examiner will exclusively live stream this afternoon's Cork Premier SHC final as Glen Rovers and Midleton bid to take home the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.
There will be live coverage of the curtain-raiser at Páirc Uí Chaoimh too, the Senior A final between last season’s beaten finalists Fr O’Neills and Kanturk. The men from Duhallow are chasing yet another Cork double, part two of which - the Cork PIFC decider against neighbours Newmarket - is scheduled for Sunday, December 5.
Our live stream will begin from midday with throw-in between Fr O’Neills and Kanturk at 1pm and Glen Rovers and Midleton getting underway at 3pm.
Ger Cunningham, Mark Landers, Seánie McGrath, TJ Ryan, and more will provide analysis across the course of the day, with Colm O'Connor and Patrick Mulcahy on commentary duty.
Douglas 0-24 Glen Rovers 1-10.
Glen Rovers 1-17 Bishopstown 0-13.
Glen Rovers 2-20 Newtownshandrum 2-19.
Glen Rovers 1-15 Imokilly 1-14.
Glen Rovers 1-17 Sarsfields 0-18.
Midleton 0-24 Carrigtwohill 1-14.
Midleton 2-26 Na Piarsaigh 0-14.
Sarsfields 3-21 Midleton 2-14.
Midleton 0-23 Erin's Own 0-19.
Midleton 4-22 Blackrock 3-19.