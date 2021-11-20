Lisgoold complete dream double promotion with victory over Kilbrittain in Cork LIHC final

Cork LIHC final: Lisgoold 2-19 Kilbrittain 0-14

Lisgoold were in dreamland on Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they proved to have too much firepower for Kilbrittain in the final of the Co-op Superstores Cork LIHC final.

The win secured back-to-back promotions for the East Cork side as they hit 2-18 from play with man-of-the-match Liam O’Shea, who was top-scorer with 1-4, striking a 50th-minute goal which proved to be the game-breaker as it gave them a 1-16 to 0-9 lead.

They were also thankful for their ‘keeper Ciarán Cronin who made four smart saves across the hour while Kilbrittain, who gave plenty to an entertaining encounter, will also rue their 14 wides.

Lisgoold's captain John Cronin with supporters after defeating Kilbrittain in the Co-Op Superstores LIHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The victors led by 0-12 to 0-7 at the break and the third quarter proved to be a tight affair as points from Cathal Hickey and James O’Driscoll for Lisgoold were cancelled out by frees from Maurice Sexton and Ross Cashman for Kilbrittain.

Lisgoold then broke for home, hitting 1-3 without reply to put the game beyond their West Cork rivals. O’Shea hit 1-1, captain John Cronin landed his second score, and Conor Hallahan tapped over his third, and though Kilbrittain did manage to clip over five of the next seven points, an injury-time goal from Mark Hegarty put the icing on the cake for last year’s junior champions.

Lisgoold started well with John Cashman opening their account and though Philip Wall responded immediately for the Carbery side, Lisgoold soon turned the screw as they reeled off six points in a row with three coming from Cathal Hickey and Cronin in the half-back line. Josh O’Donovan gave Kilbrittain some respite with a smart score before a beauty from O’Shea gave the Imokilly side a 0-8 to 0-2 lead at the first water break.

Kilbrittan then had their best period of the game as three frees from Sexton and another point from Cashman saw them outscore Lisgoold by 0-5 to 0-3 to trail by 0-11 to 0-7 at the break, though their inaccuracy was a cause for concern.

From thereon, it was Lisgoold’s potency in front of goal that proved to be the difference as O’Shea and Hegarty’s goals paved their way for promotion.

Scorers for Lisgoold: L O’Shea (1-4, 0-1 free), M Hegarty (1-3), C Hallahan and C Hickey (0-3 each), J Cronin, J O’Driscoll and J Cashman (0-2 each).

Scorers for Kilbrittain: M Sexton (0-6, all frees), R Cashman (0-3, 0-2 frees), P Wall (0-2), J O’Donovan, S Shortan and A Holland (0-1 each).

Lisgoold: C Cronin; I Walsh, J Hegarty, C Cashman; K Cashman, C Hickey, J Cronin; C Scannell, J Ryan; J Cashman, L O’Shea, C O’Brien; M Hegarty, J O’Driscoll, C Hallahan.

Subs: D O’Brien for C O’Brien (44), L Walsh for Hallahan (58), C Healy for C Cashman (60), C O’Shea for O’Driscoll and P O’Mahony for Hegarty (both 62).

Kilbrittain: A Hayes; C Hickey, J Hurley, N O’Donovan; R Cashman, T Sheehan, S Sexton; C Sheehan, C Moloney; T Harrington, J O’Donovan, M Sexton; P Wall, D Harrington, C Ustianowski.

Subs: B Butler for Ustianowski (h/t), S Shortan for J O’Donovan (37), A Holland for Moloney (44).

Referee: Liam O’Riordan (Belgooly).