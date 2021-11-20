Castlelyons return to Cork Premier IHC final with defeat of Ballinhassig

Castlelyons seized the early initiative through a Jack Barry penalty but a productive third quarter from Ballinhassig cut the deficit to a point
Castlelyons return to Cork Premier IHC final with defeat of Ballinhassig

Ballinhassig goalkeeper Patrick Collins and defender Patrick O'Leary try to keep possession from Castlelyons full-forward Anthony Spillane in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn. Pic: Larry Cummins

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 17:37
Therese O’Callaghan

Castlelyons 1-17 Ballinhassig 1-16  

Defeated 2020 finalists Castlelyons had to dig deep in Páirc Uí Rinn today before overcoming Ballinhassig to book their place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final.

They seized the early initiative through a Jack Barry penalty, which was earned by captain Anthony Spillane in the seventh minute. It gave them a cushion but a productive third quarter from Ballinhassig cut the deficit to a point.

Castlelyons, who received a bye to this semi-final, regrouped once more.

However, a stoppage-time goal from Chris Reynolds made it a one-point game again. But Ciarán McGann’s side held on to set up a final date with Courcey Rovers next weekend.

Conor Desmond opened the scoring in the first-half, but 1-1 without reply had Castlelyons on the front foot. Goalkeeper Barry fired home the goal from the penalty spot, while midfielder Eoin Maye supplied the point.

Ballinhassig, who shot eight wides in that opening half, cut the deficit to three at the water break, 1-4 to 0-4. All their points came from free-taker Desmond.

Niall O'Leary, twice, and a long-range free from Alan Fenton pushed them ahead by double scores with five minutes to go to the break.

Ballinhassig went on to account for the final two scores of the half through Ger Collins and Eddie Finn to leave the half-time score 1-7 to 0-7.

Full-back Colm Barry set up Fenton for the first score of the second-half and when Jack Barry riled over a free the lead extended to five. The advantage was four when Ballinhassig struck the next three points, 1-11 to 0-13 at the water break.

Castlelyons responded admirably as the gap hovered between three and four points. Two Fenton frees put them 1-17 to 0-16 clear as the clock ticked into the red.

A quick free fell to substitute Reynolds and, when he found the net, one point was the difference. It wasn’t enough, however.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-7, 0-6 frees), J Barry (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), A Spillane and N O’Leary (0-3 each), D Morrison and E Maye (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond (0-6 frees), C Reynolds (1-1), G Collins (0-3), E Finn, S O’Neill and E Cullinane (0-2 each). 

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, C Spillane; A Fenton, N O'Leary, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane (Capt), K O'Leary.

Subs: M Spillane for K O’Leary (43), C McCarthy for R Fenton (52).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; D Donovan, M Collins (Capt), S McCarthy; M Sheehan, E Finn; G Collins, C Grainger, C Tyers; E Cullinane, C Desmond, F O'Leary.

Subs: Chris Reynolds for M Sheehan (half-time), S O'Neill for F O'Leary (44), B Lynch for C Tyers (48), D O’Sullivan for E Cullinane (53).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).

More in this section

Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 Gneeveguilla gain redemption in extra time to claim Kerry Junior Premier title
AFL star Mark Keane inspires Ballygiblin to Cork Junior A hurling title AFL star Mark Keane inspires Ballygiblin to Cork Junior A hurling title
Cork GAA distribute 1,000 free tickets for hurling and football finals to frontline workers Cork GAA distribute 1,000 free tickets for hurling and football finals to frontline workers
#Cork GAA#Hurling
Castlelyons return to Cork Premier IHC final with defeat of Ballinhassig

Lisgoold complete dream double promotion with victory over Kilbrittain in Cork LIHC final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices