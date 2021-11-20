Castlelyons return to Cork Premier IHC final with defeat of Ballinhassig

Castlelyons 1-17 Ballinhassig 1-16

Defeated 2020 finalists Castlelyons had to dig deep in Páirc Uí Rinn today before overcoming Ballinhassig to book their place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final.

They seized the early initiative through a Jack Barry penalty, which was earned by captain Anthony Spillane in the seventh minute. It gave them a cushion but a productive third quarter from Ballinhassig cut the deficit to a point.

Castlelyons, who received a bye to this semi-final, regrouped once more.

However, a stoppage-time goal from Chris Reynolds made it a one-point game again. But Ciarán McGann’s side held on to set up a final date with Courcey Rovers next weekend.

Conor Desmond opened the scoring in the first-half, but 1-1 without reply had Castlelyons on the front foot. Goalkeeper Barry fired home the goal from the penalty spot, while midfielder Eoin Maye supplied the point.

Ballinhassig, who shot eight wides in that opening half, cut the deficit to three at the water break, 1-4 to 0-4. All their points came from free-taker Desmond.

Niall O'Leary, twice, and a long-range free from Alan Fenton pushed them ahead by double scores with five minutes to go to the break.

Ballinhassig went on to account for the final two scores of the half through Ger Collins and Eddie Finn to leave the half-time score 1-7 to 0-7.

Full-back Colm Barry set up Fenton for the first score of the second-half and when Jack Barry riled over a free the lead extended to five. The advantage was four when Ballinhassig struck the next three points, 1-11 to 0-13 at the water break.

Castlelyons responded admirably as the gap hovered between three and four points. Two Fenton frees put them 1-17 to 0-16 clear as the clock ticked into the red.

A quick free fell to substitute Reynolds and, when he found the net, one point was the difference. It wasn’t enough, however.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-7, 0-6 frees), J Barry (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), A Spillane and N O’Leary (0-3 each), D Morrison and E Maye (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond (0-6 frees), C Reynolds (1-1), G Collins (0-3), E Finn, S O’Neill and E Cullinane (0-2 each).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, C Spillane; A Fenton, N O'Leary, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane (Capt), K O'Leary.

Subs: M Spillane for K O’Leary (43), C McCarthy for R Fenton (52).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; D Donovan, M Collins (Capt), S McCarthy; M Sheehan, E Finn; G Collins, C Grainger, C Tyers; E Cullinane, C Desmond, F O'Leary.

Subs: Chris Reynolds for M Sheehan (half-time), S O'Neill for F O'Leary (44), B Lynch for C Tyers (48), D O’Sullivan for E Cullinane (53).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).