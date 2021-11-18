Eoin Murphy on Shefflin: 'It's a great gig for him, the amount of good hurlers they have up there'

Murphy appreciates that Shefflin wants to make a name for himself at inter-county management level
Eoin Murphy on Shefflin: 'It's a great gig for him, the amount of good hurlers they have up there'

Avonmore Protein Milk are teaming up with Dublin footballer Brian Fenton and Kilkenny hurler Eoin Murphy, to launch the new Avonmore Pro-Oats product. Fenton and Murphy who have nine All-Ireland Championship medals between them were representing the Gaelic Players Association, of whom along with the GAA, Avonmore Protein Milk are a long-standing supporter. In attendance at the launch is Kilkenny hurler Eoin Murphy at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 12:53
John Fogarty

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy admits it will be “weird” coming up against Henry Shefflin in next year’s Leinster senior championship.

However, he believes it will be “much worse” for the new Galway manager’s Ballyhale Shamrocks’s club-mates on the Kilkenny panel.

Although Shefflin retired six years ago, Murphy says: “It still will be weird. I won't be going looking for his autograph or anything like that now but, no listen, it would be much worse for the Ballyhale guys because they've been soldiering with him for a good few years playing and then obviously coaching as well. 

"We warned TJ (Reid) as well like, if Henry's calling up looking for any information, you better kick him back out the gate.” 

But Murphy appreciates that Shefflin wants to make a name for himself at inter-county management level, having guided Shamrock to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club titles.

"Henry, always when he was playing, he was extremely driven and ambitious and I don't think you lose that just because you've retired from playing. You can see it in him. He took up the mantle with Ballyhale when he retired straight away and you know, they probably walked through Kilkenny the years he was there.

“It's a great gig for him. The amount of good hurlers they have up there. I know from talking to one or two of the Galway boys, they're excited to start working with him whenever that will be but he is an ambitious person so to take up an opportunity like that, why wouldn't he?” 

After they were demoted in 2005, Murphy was thrilled to be part of the Glenmore team that regained their senior status last Sunday when they beat St Lachtain's in the intermediate final.

“I've lost five intermediate semi-finals since I started playing. A lot of those were by the bare minimum but we never got over the semi-final stage and it was just a huge amount of relief. There was obviously joy, but it was huge relief that we got over the semi-final a couple of weeks ago.

“We discussed it in the players' meetings, and just said, ‘Look, guys, these are the best days of our lives, playing with our friends and brothers.' 

"I've been hurling with Ger (Aylward), lucky enough to play with Kilkenny with him, but we've been hurling together since primary school. (Murphy’s brothers) Alan and Shane as well. It was the best day of my life, no question about it, so far anyway.” 

Eoin Murphy was speaking at the launch of Avonmore Pro-Oats. A contribution from each litre of Avonmore Protein Milk sold goes towards the GPA’s player development programme Beo360 and GAA grassroots projects.

More in this section

Corofin v Mountbellew / Moylough - Galway County Senior Club Football Championship Final Three-time All-Ireland winning Corofin manager Kevin O'Brien steps down
Cork v Clare - McGrath Cup Final Corn Uí Mhuirí wrap: Clonakilty first Cork team into quarter-finals
Conor Glass on AFL life: 'We got more abuse because we’re Irish' Conor Glass on AFL life: 'We got more abuse because we’re Irish'
#Kilkenny GAA#Galway GAA
Eoin Murphy on Shefflin: 'It's a great gig for him, the amount of good hurlers they have up there'

Fenton unsure of Cluxton plans: 'I'm slagging him saying he'll be playing Masters next year'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices