Eoin Murphy on Shefflin: 'It's a great gig for him, the amount of good hurlers they have up there'

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy admits it will be “weird” coming up against Henry Shefflin in next year’s Leinster senior championship.

However, he believes it will be “much worse” for the new Galway manager’s Ballyhale Shamrocks’s club-mates on the Kilkenny panel.

Although Shefflin retired six years ago, Murphy says: “It still will be weird. I won't be going looking for his autograph or anything like that now but, no listen, it would be much worse for the Ballyhale guys because they've been soldiering with him for a good few years playing and then obviously coaching as well.

"We warned TJ (Reid) as well like, if Henry's calling up looking for any information, you better kick him back out the gate.”

But Murphy appreciates that Shefflin wants to make a name for himself at inter-county management level, having guided Shamrock to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club titles.

"Henry, always when he was playing, he was extremely driven and ambitious and I don't think you lose that just because you've retired from playing. You can see it in him. He took up the mantle with Ballyhale when he retired straight away and you know, they probably walked through Kilkenny the years he was there.

“It's a great gig for him. The amount of good hurlers they have up there. I know from talking to one or two of the Galway boys, they're excited to start working with him whenever that will be but he is an ambitious person so to take up an opportunity like that, why wouldn't he?”

After they were demoted in 2005, Murphy was thrilled to be part of the Glenmore team that regained their senior status last Sunday when they beat St Lachtain's in the intermediate final.

“I've lost five intermediate semi-finals since I started playing. A lot of those were by the bare minimum but we never got over the semi-final stage and it was just a huge amount of relief. There was obviously joy, but it was huge relief that we got over the semi-final a couple of weeks ago.

“We discussed it in the players' meetings, and just said, ‘Look, guys, these are the best days of our lives, playing with our friends and brothers.'

"I've been hurling with Ger (Aylward), lucky enough to play with Kilkenny with him, but we've been hurling together since primary school. (Murphy’s brothers) Alan and Shane as well. It was the best day of my life, no question about it, so far anyway.”

Eoin Murphy was speaking at the launch of Avonmore Pro-Oats. A contribution from each litre of Avonmore Protein Milk sold goes towards the GPA’s player development programme Beo360 and GAA grassroots projects.