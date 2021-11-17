Corn Uí Mhuirí wrap: Clonakilty first Cork team into quarter-finals

Clonakilty Community College stood alone on Wednesday as the sole Cork school to secure passage to the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals.
Following on from their first-round penalties win over Coláiste Chríost Rí, the Clonakilty students overcame Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne on a 1-12 to 1-6 scoreline at Millstreet to book their quarter-final spot.
Clonakilty will be joined in the last eight by at least one other Cork school given one of the two outstanding second-round games is the all-Cork clash of Skibbereen Community School and Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig. That game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed.
The meeting of Hamilton High School Bandon and St Flannan’s, meanwhile, is fixed for Friday afternoon at Kilmallock (1.30pm).
Elsewhere Wednesday afternoon, Scoil Phobail Rathmore snuck victory over High School Clonmel on a 1-10 to 1-8 scoreline after finding the opposition net six minutes into second-half stoppages. Clonmel had kicked an unanswered 1-3 to hit the front deep in the second half, but they were rocked back on their heels at the death as Rathmore brought to five the number of Kerry schools in the last eight.