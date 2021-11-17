Corn Uí Mhuirí wrap: Clonakilty first Cork team into quarter-finals

Clonakilty Community College stood alone on Wednesday as the sole Cork school to secure passage to the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals.

Following on from their first-round penalties win over Coláiste Chríost Rí, the Clonakilty students overcame Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne on a 1-12 to 1-6 scoreline at Millstreet to book their quarter-final spot.