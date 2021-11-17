St Flannan's clinch Dean Ryan Cup with late goal burst

Captain Dylan Keane Hayes sealed the win in injury time for a St Flannan's side that had Clare hurling heroes Jamesie O’Connor and Tony Kelly among its management team
St Flannan's clinch Dean Ryan Cup with late goal burst

Supporters celebrating after St Flannan's won the Dean Ryan Cup hurling final at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 16:27
Brendan Buckley

Dean Ryan Cup final

St Flannan's, Ennis 3-16 Ardscoil Rís, Limerick 0-16 

Three goals in the final quarter helped St Flannan's to return a 13th Dean Ryan Cup title to the Ennis secondary school.

The Clare side had one point to spare at the second-half water break in TUS Gaelic Grounds but then goals from Oisin Whelan, Luca Cleary, and Dylan Keane Hayes saw off the challenge of Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís.

This was the first Munster Post Primary Schools U16½A hurling crown for Flannan's since 2011.

Ardscoil Rís were backed by a gentle breeze in the opening half and were two points clear at the break.

The Limerick city side had points from Danny Chaplin, Fionn O’Brien, and Sean Duff for a 0-5 to 0-2 advantage at the first half water break.

Whelan frees and scores from Eoin Kennedy and Michael Power saw St Flannan's battle back to leave it 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Four unanswered points from the off in the second half turned the momentum towards the Clare school.

Undeterred Marc O’Brien and Chaplin scores had Ardscoil Rís level for a fifth and final time at 0-11 each on 44 minutes.

Whelan edged St Flannan's a point clear at the second-half water break and then they raced towards the winning line in the final quarter.

Whelan had their first goal just on the restart and they were soon 1-15 to 0-12 clear. 

Cleary added another in the 55th minute and captain Keane Hayes sealed the win in injury time for a St Flannan's side that had Clare hurling heroes Jamesie O’Connor and Tony Kelly among its management team.

Scorers for St Flannan's: O Whelan (1-8, 6f), D Keane Hayes (1-1), L Cleary (1-0), F Hegarty (0-2), E Kennedy, M Power, J Hegarty, T Boddy, J Mescall (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: D Chaplin (0-7, 6f), S Arther (0-3, 3f), F O’Brien, E Begley (0-2 each), S Duff, M O’Brien (0-1 each).

ST FLANNAN'S: C Howard; J Casey, F O’Braoin, P Nagle; T Collins, J Hegarty, R Kilroy; D Keane Hayes, E Kennedy; M O’Connor, F Hegarty, J Mescall; M Power, O Whelan, L Cleary. 

Subs: S Arthur for Liddane (36), P Kearney for Chaplin (53), D Gleeson for Begley (58).

ARDSCOIL RÍS: J O’Connor; J Finn, J Moylan, J O’Keeffe; S Duff, S McNamara, D Horkan; M O’Halloran, F Fitzgerald; N Liddane, D Stritch, F O’Brien; M O'Brien, D Chaplin, E Begley. 

Subs: S Scanlon for O’Connor (36), K McDonnell for M Power (42), T Boddy for Kennedy (48), E Price for Nagle (60).

REFEREE: T McGrath (Tipperary).

More in this section

Odhran Ferris seals victory for Mercy Mounthawk after Chríost Rí scare Odhran Ferris seals victory for Mercy Mounthawk after Chríost Rí scare
Adrian Mullen: Surprise and some disappointment at Henry Shefflin heading to Galway Adrian Mullen: Surprise and some disappointment at Henry Shefflin heading to Galway
Cork GAA teams facing big sacrifice for Elton John gig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Cork GAA teams facing big sacrifice for Elton John gig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
#Clare GAA#Limerick GAA#Hurling
St Flannan's clinch Dean Ryan Cup with late goal burst

William Shine on song as St Brendan's College cruise into Corn Uí Mhuirí last eight

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices