GPA: Lockdowns forced players to rethink future off the field

The pandemic has prompted more inter-county players to consider life after the sport, says the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

Speaking to coincide with the launch of the players’ body’s new remodelled player support and development offering Beo360, the organisation’s lead performance coach Ian Reeves says the lockdowns prompted a lot of reflection among leading players in both male and female codes.

“The initial development programme was launched in 2010 and the landscape of the inter-county scene has changed dramatically as well as the clientele, the younger generation of players,” says Reeves. “The reimagined and remodelled programme has been based on consultation with players and other players organisations across the globe.

“Now is the right time to do it because Covid has come around and given players perspective of what retirement might look like. We did see an increase in players’s support in that time. I was absolutely flooded with sessions with players because they are taking a proactive approach to themselves.

“They looked at alternative angles and that internally signalled to us that we needed to change the narrative of players’s programmes. It is growth and enhancement and players had this competitive edge engrained in them and this programme is essentially looking for them to support that in life off the field.

“In some programmes previously, there was a specific way of going about it. We look at their subjective needs and they put the plan in place and I facilitate the plan. I’ve no script, the players tell me what they want to achieve and that’s done through evidence-led psychology.”

The initiative simply had to be updated to move with the times. The inter-county player is more likely to possess a third-level education than in 2010. “We’re not painting all players with the same brush,” Reeves stresses. “But more and more people are going to college and it’s almost the norm now that you need a masters degree.”

The days of players picking up jobs because of who rather than what they are are all but gone. He continues: “I think it’s all about what they bring rather than who they are. It comes back to the modern way of working.

“If you look at the term transferable skills, one that is highly appreciated by employers, things like team work, communication, performing under pressure, leadership, getting the best out of each other when things aren’t going sowell can be replicated into the workplace or a leadership role.

“Players have to recognise they have these skills and build up that self awareness and identify goals and objectives off the field with those skills, whether it be career, education, relationships or personal.”

Reeves hopes inter-county players can set examples by seeking out help, such as Antrim hurler Donal Nugent who has battled an alcohol addiction. “What that does is encourage other players to say they need to put their hand up. If that inter-county player who I watch week-in, week-out needs support and looks for it then why can’t I?”