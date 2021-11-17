Midleton's maestro: The second coming of Conor Lehane

For Conor Lehane, 2021 has been a season of change and adaptation.

Out of the Cork hurling loop after 10 seasons in red, Lehane’s focus since the GAA year eventually got up and running at the end of April has been exclusively on matters club.

With no involvement in summer’s inter-county fare, it meant the first we saw of the 29-year-old in competitive action this year was Midleton’s county championship opener against Carrigtwohill in mid-September.

On that particular afternoon at Páirc Uí Rinn, Lehane, as he so often does, finished as his team’s top-scorer with six from play and one less from placed-balls.

It was a reminder, if one at all was needed, of what he remains capable of. Not that those in the Midleton camp needed reminding, manager Ger Fitzgerald taking slight umbrage when one reporter put it to him after the game that Lehane had just shown his class of old.

“I wouldn’t say the class of old,” replied Fitzgerald, “I would just say he showed his class. It’s not old at all, it’s present. We know, we’ve been seeing that all year. He is the leader of the team.”

And he has been leading by actions and words. Lehane had nine points — seven of those placed-balls — during the quarter-final win over Erin’s Own. He went one better last time out, finishing the semi-final with four from play, including two sumptuous efforts from either sideline, and six placed balls.

Such has been his form in recent weeks, is there a hope he might return to the inter-county arena in 2022?

“I wouldn’t think anything past tonight even,” replied Lehane during our chat at the Midleton county final press evening. Club, he stressed, is the only show in town for him right now.

“If your head is elsewhere, you wouldn’t be fully in where you are, so you don’t want to be doing it for other reasons, which is unfair to everyone. You focus on what is in your control.”

And while 2021 took adapting to, given inter-county commitments were no longer on his plate, it has been a season he has enjoyed immensely.

“Obviously, you have more time with the club. You redirect your focus and give it 100%. It’s been a brilliant year. When you get to a county final, obviously that is easy to say. But in general, it has been great.

“We have worked on a lot and we’ve had ups and downs, but the fact that you come back from your downs and we have been level-headed after the ups, getting into that mode of improving the culture around the place is what it was about this year.”

Impressive and all as Lehane’s semi-final display was, the goal-scoring contributions of Cormac Beausang, Ross O’Regan, Luke O’Farrell, and Pa White meant their 4-22 to 3-19 victory over reigning champions Blackrock was rooted in the collective rather than any one individual. As it again will need to be if they are to overcome the Glen this weekend and secure a first county title since 2013.

“Conor was outstanding in the semi-final and then to have guys to follow, it is great. It lightens the load for Conor, as well, he has carried us in so many matches,” remarked Midleton selector Terence McCarthy.

A shared load is a point expanded on by Lehane.

“It’s about the team, it’s about the panel. Having a panel that can contribute all over the pitch is the goal. You see that with Limerick, you can see that with Cork.

“So long as fellas are contributing from every side of the pitch and the fellas that come in are also contributing, that’s the ultimate goal, but it is not an easy thing to get.

“The semi-final was a very hard-working performance, which is something we keep trying to emphasise and drive on as much as we can, so when you do do it, it is brilliant.”

It was a performance this Midleton group have long been capable of, but, for one reason or another, hadn’t managed to get out of themselves since their run to the 2018 county final.

The trick now is to back it up. “Exactly. You just keep your head down, try to do as little talking as possible, and stay focused. There is a great buzz about the place, so it is just managing your expectations, managing your emotions, and reminding yourself what is important,” said Lehane.