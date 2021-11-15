GAA to oversee negotiation of Camogie Association's commercial rights

The tie-in extends to national sponsorship sales as well as the selling of camogie’s broadcasting rights
The tie-in extends to national sponsorship sales as well as the selling of camogie’s broadcasting rights. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 19:17
John Fogarty

The Camogie Association have announced the commercial arm of the GAA will represent them in future negotiations. 

The tie-in extends to national sponsorship sales, sponsorship delivery, as well as the selling of camogie’s broadcasting rights. 

The initial term is for three years.

The All-Ireland senior camogie championship was not sponsored this past season after Liberty Insurance ended their partnership. 

Camogie Association director general Sinéad McNulty said: “We are excited about this commercial arrangement with the GAA and see it as a positive step forward for Camogie to maximise the ever-growing commercial potential of our sport.”

GAA commercial director Peter McKenna said: “We are delighted that we will be representing the Camogie Association across its sponsorship opportunities and broadcast rights. 

“Women's sports continue to go from strength to strength and camogie is at the forefront of that growth.  

“We are committed to supporting the Camogie Association to reach its commercial potential over the coming years through this agreement."

#Camogie#Women’s Sport
