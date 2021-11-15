For Ballyea, winning in the face of adversity has become the norm

Tony Kelly, Ballyea's and Clare’s marquee player, couldn’t play in the county final after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury last month
For Ballyea, winning in the face of adversity has become the norm

Ballyea's injured county star Tony Kelly. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 07:00
Christy O’Connor

When Ballyea gathered in a huddle at the end of the third quarter near the Friary goal yesterday, they were trailing by three points but fully comfortable with the position they were in.

In their two previous county final wins, in 2016 and 2018, Ballyea had been in similar difficult scenarios in the second halves, against Clonlara (drawn 2016 final) and Cratloe in 2018. But they found a way each time. And they fully believed that they would again yesterday.

“Even in the third quarter before we went back out on the pitch, lads were saying ‘Isn’t this where we want to be? Three points down, we’re chasing them’,” said Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan. “It’s a funny place being out in front but when you’re chasing, it’s there for you.” 

In the middle of that huddle, the tone was set by Tony Kelly, Ballyea’s and Clare’s marquee player who couldn’t play after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury last month.

Kelly was clearly animated and involved in his direction and instruction, as he had been throughout the match from both the stand and the sideline. What he couldn’t give on the pitch, Kelly was determined to try and provide off it.

“Tony was outside hitting frees before the game, even between the lines he’s working outside the lines,” said Hogan.

“He’s a great lad, he has a great attitude and is a huge part of our set-up. We wouldn’t have been here without him in the earlier games..”

Finding a way to win in the face of adversity has become the norm for Ballyea. Even when they looked in trouble late on yesterday, Ballyea trusted their way. Again.

“They’re savage lads,” said Hogan. “Their heart, their desire, everything about them is excellent.”

For runners-up Inagh/Kilnamona, the hurt of not winning a first county title was all the more acute again considering the position that they had found themselves in down the home straight.

“It’s very raw, very raw,” said coach Tomás Kelly. “We looked like we had kicked for home and things looked good at that stage but in fairness you have to give credit to Ballyea that they were able to respond to every punch with a sucker-punch or a counterpunch.

“Ballyea won the game fair and square, but I have to give great credit to the players the way they’ve battled today and throughout the year. We probably didn’t play as well as we could have but we still did enough to win the game.

“It’s very raw considering all of the obstacles and hurdles that we had to overcome to get this far. We’re a young team and we’d like to think that we’re going to be back but we’re in a low place now. We just have to dust ourselves down and go again next year.”

More in this section

Coalisland v Dromore - Tyrone County Senior Club Football Championship Final Emmet McNabb stars as Dromore surge to fourth Tyrone SFC title
'A long few years of trying and kind of failing' - Templederry celebrate county joy 'A long few years of trying and kind of failing' - Templederry celebrate county joy
Ballyea v Inagh-Kilnamona - Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Defiant Ballyea's sweetest hour without their star
#Clare GAA#Hurling
Galway v Offaly - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Portarlington claim sweetest success in demolition of Portlaoise

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices