For Ballyea, winning in the face of adversity has become the norm

When Ballyea gathered in a huddle at the end of the third quarter near the Friary goal yesterday, they were trailing by three points but fully comfortable with the position they were in.

In their two previous county final wins, in 2016 and 2018, Ballyea had been in similar difficult scenarios in the second halves, against Clonlara (drawn 2016 final) and Cratloe in 2018. But they found a way each time. And they fully believed that they would again yesterday.

“Even in the third quarter before we went back out on the pitch, lads were saying ‘Isn’t this where we want to be? Three points down, we’re chasing them’,” said Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan. “It’s a funny place being out in front but when you’re chasing, it’s there for you.”

In the middle of that huddle, the tone was set by Tony Kelly, Ballyea’s and Clare’s marquee player who couldn’t play after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury last month.

Kelly was clearly animated and involved in his direction and instruction, as he had been throughout the match from both the stand and the sideline. What he couldn’t give on the pitch, Kelly was determined to try and provide off it.

“Tony was outside hitting frees before the game, even between the lines he’s working outside the lines,” said Hogan.

“He’s a great lad, he has a great attitude and is a huge part of our set-up. We wouldn’t have been here without him in the earlier games..”

Finding a way to win in the face of adversity has become the norm for Ballyea. Even when they looked in trouble late on yesterday, Ballyea trusted their way. Again.

“They’re savage lads,” said Hogan. “Their heart, their desire, everything about them is excellent.”

For runners-up Inagh/Kilnamona, the hurt of not winning a first county title was all the more acute again considering the position that they had found themselves in down the home straight.

“It’s very raw, very raw,” said coach Tomás Kelly. “We looked like we had kicked for home and things looked good at that stage but in fairness you have to give credit to Ballyea that they were able to respond to every punch with a sucker-punch or a counterpunch.

“Ballyea won the game fair and square, but I have to give great credit to the players the way they’ve battled today and throughout the year. We probably didn’t play as well as we could have but we still did enough to win the game.

“It’s very raw considering all of the obstacles and hurdles that we had to overcome to get this far. We’re a young team and we’d like to think that we’re going to be back but we’re in a low place now. We just have to dust ourselves down and go again next year.”