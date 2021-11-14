Defiant Ballyea's sweetest hour without their star

Ballyea win their first Clare title since 2016 without talisman Tony Kelly
Defiant Ballyea's sweetest hour without their star

14 November 2021; Paul Flanagan, left, and Brandon O'Connell of Ballyea cewlebrate the Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyea and Inagh-Kilnamona at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 17:53
Christy O’Connor, Cusack Park

Clare SHC Final: Ballyea 1-17 Inagh/Kilnamona 1-16 

At the end, the Cusack Park pitch was covered in a blanket of black and amber jerseys as Ballyea surfed the waves of another memorable victory, securing a third Clare county title in six years.

“We could easily have laid down and said that game was over,” said inspirational Ballyea captain Jack Browne in his acceptance speech. “But we didn’t. By God will we enjoy tonight.” 

They will because, even aside from winning a first county title in 2016, this was surely Ballyea’s sweetest title in the context of being without their best player – Tony Kelly – combined with the profligacy throughout the match which ultimately seemed set to undermine their chances of victory.

At this stage though, Ballyea’s incredible spirit, resilience and absolute conviction in themselves has become so hard-wired into their DNA that winning tight county finals has become their hallmark.

Ballyea dominated possession throughout but their conversion rate was only 46% compared to Inagh/Kilnamona’s 61%. A four-point deficit just before the end of the second water break looked a tall order given their wayward shooting but Ballyea trusted themselves and eventually found a way to turn the tide to sweep over the line.

Inagh-Kilnamona led by 1-8 to 0-9 at half-time, their goal coming from Aiden McCarthy in the opening minute. Their greater accuracy and economy was decisive and they looked on their way to securing a first county title but Ballyea found the goal they desperately needed at just the right time.

After Aaron Griffin was hauled down for a penalty in the 49th minute, Niall Deasy, who ended with 1-9 from placed balls, drove it past Patrick Kelly to level the match. Inagh-Kilnamona recovered to land the next two scores from Aiden McCarthy and Niall Mullins but Ballyea refused to let the game get away from them and points from the brilliant Gary Brennan and another Deasy free had them level again in the 59th minute.

Ballyea were now in territory where they’ve always been comfortable during county finals and successive points from Cathal O’Connor and Martin O’Leary pushed them two in front. McCarthy reduced the margin to one with another free before having the opportunity to land the equaliser but his effort from long-range dropped short.

Inagh-Kilnamona did have one last chance to save the day when they tried to work another long-range free up the field into a scoring position but Ballyea repelled that charge.

Scorers Ballyea: N Deasy (1-9, 1-0 pen, 7fs, 2 ‘65s), G Brennan, C O’Connor (0-2 each), M Garry, M O’Leary, J Murphy, A Griffin (0-1 each) 

Inagh/Kilnamona: A McCarthy (1-7, 4fs, 1 ’65), D Fitzgerald, J Guyler (0-2 each), D Mescall, N Mullins, P Kelly (f), C Hegarty, J McCarthy (0-1 each) 

BALLYEA: B Coote; P Casey, P Flanagan, C Meaney; J Murphy, J Browne, B O’Connell; G Brennan, S Lineen; C Brennan, P Lillis, C O’Connor;M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin.

Subs: M Garry for K Brennan (45min), M O’Leary for Gavin (50min), R Griffin for Dineen; A Keane for A Griffin 56min).

INAGH/KILNAMONA: P Kelly; C Shannon, C McConigley, K White; S Foudy, J McCarthy, D Fitzgerald; C McInerney, D Cullinan; K Hehir, C Hegarty, N Mullins; J Guyler, A McCarthy, D Mescall.

Subs: G Coote for McInerney (ht); S McInerney for Coote (52min); C Tierney for Mescall (54min); E McNamara for Guyler (59min) 

Referee: Johnny Healy (Smith O’Briens)

More in this section

Coalisland v Dromore - Tyrone County Senior Club Football Championship Final Emmet McNabb stars as Dromore surge to fourth Tyrone SFC title
'A long few years of trying and kind of failing' - Templederry celebrate county joy 'A long few years of trying and kind of failing' - Templederry celebrate county joy
John Kerins the hero as St Finbarr's avenge Castlehaven defeat in another penalty epic John Kerins the hero as St Finbarr's avenge Castlehaven defeat in another penalty epic
#Clare GAA
Galway v Offaly - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final

Portarlington claim sweetest success in demolition of Portlaoise

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices