Defiant Ballyea's sweetest hour without their star

Clare SHC Final: Ballyea 1-17 Inagh/Kilnamona 1-16

At the end, the Cusack Park pitch was covered in a blanket of black and amber jerseys as Ballyea surfed the waves of another memorable victory, securing a third Clare county title in six years.

“We could easily have laid down and said that game was over,” said inspirational Ballyea captain Jack Browne in his acceptance speech. “But we didn’t. By God will we enjoy tonight.”

They will because, even aside from winning a first county title in 2016, this was surely Ballyea’s sweetest title in the context of being without their best player – Tony Kelly – combined with the profligacy throughout the match which ultimately seemed set to undermine their chances of victory.

At this stage though, Ballyea’s incredible spirit, resilience and absolute conviction in themselves has become so hard-wired into their DNA that winning tight county finals has become their hallmark.

Ballyea dominated possession throughout but their conversion rate was only 46% compared to Inagh/Kilnamona’s 61%. A four-point deficit just before the end of the second water break looked a tall order given their wayward shooting but Ballyea trusted themselves and eventually found a way to turn the tide to sweep over the line.

Inagh-Kilnamona led by 1-8 to 0-9 at half-time, their goal coming from Aiden McCarthy in the opening minute. Their greater accuracy and economy was decisive and they looked on their way to securing a first county title but Ballyea found the goal they desperately needed at just the right time.

After Aaron Griffin was hauled down for a penalty in the 49th minute, Niall Deasy, who ended with 1-9 from placed balls, drove it past Patrick Kelly to level the match. Inagh-Kilnamona recovered to land the next two scores from Aiden McCarthy and Niall Mullins but Ballyea refused to let the game get away from them and points from the brilliant Gary Brennan and another Deasy free had them level again in the 59th minute.

Ballyea were now in territory where they’ve always been comfortable during county finals and successive points from Cathal O’Connor and Martin O’Leary pushed them two in front. McCarthy reduced the margin to one with another free before having the opportunity to land the equaliser but his effort from long-range dropped short.

Inagh-Kilnamona did have one last chance to save the day when they tried to work another long-range free up the field into a scoring position but Ballyea repelled that charge.

Scorers Ballyea: N Deasy (1-9, 1-0 pen, 7fs, 2 ‘65s), G Brennan, C O’Connor (0-2 each), M Garry, M O’Leary, J Murphy, A Griffin (0-1 each)

Inagh/Kilnamona: A McCarthy (1-7, 4fs, 1 ’65), D Fitzgerald, J Guyler (0-2 each), D Mescall, N Mullins, P Kelly (f), C Hegarty, J McCarthy (0-1 each)

BALLYEA: B Coote; P Casey, P Flanagan, C Meaney; J Murphy, J Browne, B O’Connell; G Brennan, S Lineen; C Brennan, P Lillis, C O’Connor;M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin.

Subs: M Garry for K Brennan (45min), M O’Leary for Gavin (50min), R Griffin for Dineen; A Keane for A Griffin 56min).

INAGH/KILNAMONA: P Kelly; C Shannon, C McConigley, K White; S Foudy, J McCarthy, D Fitzgerald; C McInerney, D Cullinan; K Hehir, C Hegarty, N Mullins; J Guyler, A McCarthy, D Mescall.

Subs: G Coote for McInerney (ht); S McInerney for Coote (52min); C Tierney for Mescall (54min); E McNamara for Guyler (59min)

Referee: Johnny Healy (Smith O’Briens)