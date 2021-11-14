Clann Éireann comeback stuns Crossmaglen Rangers to take first Armagh SFC title in 53 years

Armagh SFC final: Clann Éireann 2-12 Crossmaglen Rangers 0-16

They may have waited 53 years to win the Armagh SFC title but when Clann Éireann broke through the glass ceiling at the Athletic Grounds, they did so in spectacular style.

From having been on their knees following an early second-half Crossmaglen Rangers scoring blast that saw them open up a 0-11 to 0-5 lead, Clann Éireann summoned previously latent layers of courage, character, and indeed class to produce the comeback of all comebacks.

In their chequered history, the mighty Rangers have rarely been forced to play second fiddle in a domestic competition that they have dominated for the last quarter-century but on this occasion, they were outgunned in a dramatic climax in which lady luck played a key role.

No wonder manager Tommy Coleman was ecstatic at the finish, eloquently lauding his side’s belief, spirit, and resilience in an emotional outburst.

“I can’t speak highly enough of this Clann Éireann squad. The bond they share, the togetherness they boast, and the implicit faith they have in each other is just unbelievable,” declared Coleman.

“We knew going in against Crossmaaglen it was going to be tough because no one was giving us a chance. But we knew within ourselves that we could do it and while we benefitted from a slice of luck, I think we maximised this by showing our nerve in the closing stages when the heat was really on.”

In a team of heroes, Conor Turbitt turned in a majestic performance in landing eight points, Shea Heffron was an inspirational captain, and Ryan Henderson was the ideal link between defence and attack.

Yet a Clann Éireann tendency to surrender possession much too easily in the first quarter and compound this shortcoming with a succession of wides had threatened to sabotage their title bid before they found their feet after the water-break.

A brace of points from Calum Cumiskey complemented by a third from Rian O’Neill eased the Rangers into what appeared to be a comfortable lead but when Clann Éireann began to protect their possession much better, this was to yield dividends.

After the impressive Turbitt converted a 15th-minute free, the same player was to become a much bigger thorn in the side of the south Armagh team.

Within the next four minutes, the ice-cool Turbitt hoisted over a fine point from play and when converted a free in the 20th minute, the sides were deadlocked at 0-3 each.

When Cian McConville landed a free for Crossmaglen, they looked capable of striding clear but Clann Éireann had other ideas. Tiernan Kelly and the ever-accurate Turbitt scored points to permit their side to take the lead for the first time before Rian O’Neill scored his second point to ensure that it was still all-square (0-5 each) at the interval.

And when Rangers moved clear at 0-11 to 0-5 they looked to be home and dry in the third quarter.

But when Turbitt, sub Jack Conlon, and Henderson combined to rein Rangers in, the tide turned dramatically.

Substitute Ruairi McDonald swept in a spectacular goal in the 49th minute before fellow substitute Conlon saw his speculative long-range shot strike the inside of the post and trickle over the Rangers line to leave Clann Éireann ahead by a point.

When Turbitt thumped over an injury-time free it was over and out for Rangers and a triumphant march into the history books for their Lurgan opponents.

Scorers for Clann Éireann: C Turbitt 0-8 (1 ‘45’, 5f), J Conlon 1-1, R McDonald 1-0, T Kelly 0-2, R Henderson 0-1.

Scorers for Crossmaglen: R O’Neill 0-5 (1f), C Cumiskey, O O’Neill, C McConville (2f), D O’Callaghan 0-2 each, T Kernan, J Morgan, T Óg Duffy 0-1 each.

Crossmaglen Rangers: T McConville; P Stuttard, C Dillon, P Hughes; A Kernan, J Morgan, T O’Callaghan; S Morris, R O’Neill; C Cumiskey, O O’Neill, T Kernan; D O’Callaghan, C McConville, C Finnegan.

Sub: T Óg Duffy for T O’Callaghan (h-t).

Clann Éireann: E Mulholland; C O’Carroll, B McCambridge, D Leatham; S McCarthy, S Heffron, A Kelly; C Bell, T Kelly; D Magee, R Henderson, C McConville; R McDonald; C Turbitt, A McConville. Subs: R McDonald for C Bell (39), J Conlon for A McConville (39), P McKenna for D Magee (53).

Referee: O Hearty (Belleeks).