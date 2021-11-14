Heslin the hero as St Loman's snatch draw with Garrycastle

A converted 30-metre free by John Heslin with the last kick of the game ensured St Loman’s, Mullingar held on their Westmeath senior football title for at least another week after a pulsating decider at TEG Cusack Park.
St Loman’s led by a point (0-3 to 0-2) after eight minutes, but Garrycastle – managed by their former player Gary Dolan, Dessie’s brother – took control and they fired over seven unanswered points, three of them from Michael Monaghan, by the 25th minute. Garrycastle were full value for their four-point lead at the interval (0-9 to 0-5).
The opening ten minutes after the break was full of ragged and disjointed football, with both sides – St Loman’s, in particular – kicking poor wides. Gardiner’s 40-metre free with the last kick before the second water break was Garrycastle’s first score of the half, leaving them in front by 0-10 to 0-7.
The last quarter was full of drama, if not necessarily quality football. A brace of points from Heslin, including his only score from play, left his side a point down approaching the end of normal time. The introduction of 42-year-old Dessie Dolan at that stage was a surprise to the huge crowd. With time almost up, Gardiner bore down on goal and opted to go for a goal that Jason Daly saved. But there was still time for Heslin to save the day with his last-gasp free.