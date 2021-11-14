Tullamore triumph in changing of the guard against Rhode

Tullamore, who won their second county U20 title in succession during the week, completely outplayed Rhode for most of this game
James McPadden of Rhode in action against Luke Egan of Tullamore during the Offaly County Senior Club Football Championship Final replay between Rhode and Tullamore at Bord Na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:10
Kevin Egan, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park 

Offaly SFC final replay: Tullamore 0-9 Rhode 1-4 

Rhode hit Tullamore with another last-second goal in the Offaly SFC final replay, as they did in the drawn game a fortnight ago, but this time around Tullamore had enough in the bank to win their first title in eight years regardless.

There was a real sense of a change of the guard as Tullamore, who won their second county U20 title in succession during the week, completely outplayed Rhode for most of this game. Declan Hogan dominated his battle with Niall McNamee, young forwards like Luke Plunkett, Ciarán Egan, and John Furlong were hugely energetic and effective, while Aaron Leavy and Michael Brazil controlled midfield for the Blues.

Three excellent first-half points from Rúairí McNamee kept Rhode in the game as they trailed by 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time, with Tullamore’s wide count mounting. 

However, John Moloney kicked off the second half with an excellent score for Tullamore, and even though Anton Sullivan replied in kind for Rhode, the reigning champions never got a foothold after that.

Gradually Tullamore pulled away, moving five points clear before Sullivan concluded the action with a goal from a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Scorers for Tullamore: L Plunkett and J Moloney (0-1f) 0-2 each, C Egan, A Leavy, D Egan, N Bracken, and J Furlong 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rhode: R McNamee 0-3, A Sullivan 1-1 (1-0 pen).

Tullamore: C White; D Hogan, P McConway, N Bracken; K O'Brien, J Moloney, O Keenan-Martin; M Brazil, A Leavy; H Plunkett, D Egan, C Egan; J Furlong, L Plunkett, L Egan.

Subs: S Dooley for C Egan (39), C Burns for O’Brien (43), T Furlong for H Plunkett (60), M Fox for L Plunkett (60+3).

Rhode: K Garry; J McPadden, C McNamee, K Murphy; N Darby, D Kavanagh, B Darby; A McNamee, P Sullivan; D Garry, A Sullivan, C Heavey; R McNamee, A Kellaghan, N McNamee.

Subs: G McNamee for P Sullivan (h-t), S Sullivan for Heavey (45), G O’Connell for Kelleghan (52).

Referee: F Pierce.

