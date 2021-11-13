Mallow book a final date with redemption

Third-quarter goals from Séan McDonnell and sub Séan Hayes decisive
Conchuir O'Loingsigh of Ballingeary gets a pass away under pressure from Mallow's Kieran O'Sullivan, Mallow.

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 22:10
Eoghan Cormican Páirc Uí Chaoimh 

Cork SAFC semi-final: Mallow 4-14 Béal Athan Ghaorthaidh 2-10

Four goals proved more than sufficient at Pairc Ui Chaoimh to return Mallow’s footballers to the Cork Senior A final.

Keith Moynihan's men contested the 2020 decider as recently as last June, an evening where they were comprehensively beaten by Éire Óg, and so redemption will be very much the order of the day when they meet St Michael’s in a fortnight.

Ahead by 2-6 to 1-4 turning around for the second period, third-quarter goals from Séan McDonnell and sub Séan Hayes - both superbly taken efforts - moved Mallow into an unassailable 4-9 to 1-8 lead at the second water break.

It was a third-quarter that also included a pair of points from Mallow half-forward Michael O’Rourke to go along with the brace he supplied in the opening half.

Ballingeary did create a gilt-edge goal chance at the beginning of the second half, a green flag that would have cut the deficit to two at the time, but half-back Seamus Ó Tuama was unable to get his hand to Conchúr Ó Loingsigh's pass. And when they did eventually mine a second goal - sub Diarmaid Mac Tomáis the provider on 50 minutes - the result was gone from them.

The aforementioned Seán Hayes kicked two points in the final quarter to bring his personal tally to 1-2 and present a fairly compelling case for inclusion from the off on county final day.

Mallow were five clear at the break, Ryan Harkin and Stephen O’Callaghan bagging the two goals that were central to their 2-6 to 1-4 interval lead. Harkin’s major was a converted penalty on 18 minutes after Eoin Stanton had been fouled, the goal moving Mallow 1-3 to 1-2 in front.

Mallow's Darragh Moynihan wins a penalty after being fouled in front of goal.
Béal Athan Ghaorthaidh, who led 1-2 to 0-2 at the first water break courtesy of a 10th minute Ben Seartan goal, did twice get back level following Mallow’s opening goal, but an unanswered 1-2 approaching the break established daylight between the sides. A pair from the boot of Kevin Sheehan was followed by a goal from Stephen O’Callaghan two minutes into second-half stoppages to put the winners firmly in the driving seat.

Into the second half and the gap was never less than four as Moynihan's charges once again stand one hour from top-flight football.

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes (1-2); K Sheehan (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark); R Harkin (1-0 pen), S O'Callaghan, S McDonnell (1-0 each); M O'Rourke (0-4); S Merritt, D Moynihan, J Dillon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Béal Athan Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan (1-3, 0-1 free); A Ó Coinceannain (0-4); D Mac Tomáis (1-0); C Ó Loingsigh (0-2); S Ó Tuama (0-1).

MALLOW: K Doyle; B Myers, E Barry, O Carroll; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; M O’Rourke, R Harkin, J Dillon; K Sheehan, S McDonnell, K O’Sullivan.

Subs: P Hennessy for Carroll (38); S Hayes for Dillon (42); P Lyons for O’Callaghan, P Herlihy for O’Rourke (both 48); R Lombard for Harkin (52).

BÉAL ATHAN GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nuanáin; S Ó Tuama, M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Críodáin; A Ó Coinceannain, C Ó Duinnín; D Seartan, L Seatan, A Ó Loingsigh; B Seartan, L Ó Conchúir, C Ó Loingsigh.

Subs: D Mac Tomáis for L Seartan (33); E Ó Coill for A Ó Loingsigh (36) S Ó Luasa for C Ó Duinnín (39); N Ó Laoire for Ó Criodáin (48); D Ó Ceallacháin for Ó Tuama (52).

Referee: A Long.

