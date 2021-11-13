Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin title in thriller

Kilmacud Crokes claimed a thrilling sixth Dublin SHC title on Saturday, overcoming Na Fianna by 4-26 to 2-25 after extra-time in a see-saw decider at Parnell Park.
Crokes looked dead and buried entering the closing stages but late goals from Oisin O'Rourke and Ronan Hayes ensured a 4-18 to 2-24 stalemate at full time.
Kilmacud maintained that momentum in extra time and pulled away from their flagging opponents with Hayes taking his personal tally to 1-14 by the final whistle.
Na Fianna controlled large parts of the contest with Sean Currie sparking in the first half with six points from play but his efforts and 2-7 from Donal Burke proved in vain as Crokes finished in the ascendancy by the end.