Trailing by nine points with as many minute of normal time remaining, it looked like the Stillorgan side were set for yet more final  heartache
Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin title in thriller

THRILLER: Ronan Hayes of Kilmacud Crokes celebrates after scoring the equalising goal near the end of the Go Ahead Dublin County SHC final against Na Fianna at Parnell Park in Dublin. Picture: Daire Brennan, Sportsfile

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 21:17
Rónán MacLochlainn

Kilmacud Crokes claimed a thrilling sixth Dublin SHC title on Saturday, overcoming Na Fianna by 4-26 to 2-25 after extra-time in a see-saw decider at Parnell Park.

Crokes looked dead and buried entering the closing stages but late goals from Oisin O'Rourke and Ronan Hayes ensured a 4-18 to 2-24 stalemate at full time.

Kilmacud maintained that momentum in extra time and pulled away from their flagging opponents with Hayes taking his personal tally to 1-14 by the final whistle.

Na Fianna controlled large parts of the contest with Sean Currie sparking in the first half with six points from play but his efforts and 2-7 from Donal Burke proved in vain as Crokes finished in the ascendancy by the end.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: R Hayes (1-14, 8f, 1 ’65), O O’Rorke (1-3), A Considine, F Whitely (1-1 each), C Conway (0-3), L McMullan (0-2), D Purcell, D Crowe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Fianna: D Burke (2-7, 1-0 pen, 6f), S Currie (0-8, 1 sideline), M Murphy, AJ Murphy (0-2 each), S Barrett, P Feeney, P O’Dea, L Rushe, C Currie, K Burke (0-1 each).

KILMACUD CROKES: E Gibbons; D Crowe, B Sheehy, M Grogan; P Linehan, B O’Carroll, C Mac Gabhann; L McMullan, D Mulligan; C Conway, F Whitely, D Purcell; O O’Rorke, R Hayes, A Considine. 

Subs: M Howard for Purcell (41), S Veale for Conway (47), C Ó Cathasaigh for Mac Gabhann (51), J Clinton for O’Carroll (61), Purcell for Whitely (71), J Dillon for Considine (76).

NA FIANNA: J Treacy; S Burke, K Burke, S Baxter; D Ryan, L Rushe, P O’Dea; F Breathnach, P Feeney; M Murphy, D Burke, S Barrett; S Currie, AJ Murphy, C Currie. 

Subs: C McHugh for Baxter (40), M Quilty for Feeney (49), C Kelly for S Burke (49), E McHugh for AJ Murphy (57), H Fenlon for O’Dea (60), K Murphy for M Murphy (67), S Ryan for C Currie (70).

Referee: Chris Mooney (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)

