Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin title in thriller

Kilmacud Crokes claimed a thrilling sixth Dublin SHC title on Saturday, overcoming Na Fianna by 4-26 to 2-25 after extra-time in a see-saw decider at Parnell Park.

Crokes looked dead and buried entering the closing stages but late goals from Oisin O'Rourke and Ronan Hayes ensured a 4-18 to 2-24 stalemate at full time.