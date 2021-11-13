Moyne-Templetuohy edge thrilling Tipp IHC final 

Tipperary IHC final: Moyne-Templetuohy 2-18 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-20

MOYNE TEMPLETUOHY held on for a one-point win in a thrilling Tipperary intermediate hurling final against Kilsheelan at Littleton on Saturday, a victory which promotes them for O'Riain Cup (Premier Intermediate championship) competition next year.

A huge crowd were treated to a full-blooded contest that could have gone either way. Jamie Roche’s goal for Kilsheelan after nine minutes put them ahead 1-2 to 0-4 but Jason Bergin netted for Moyne minutes later and at the water break the sides were level 1-6 each.

The second quarter was much of the same with the sides level 1-11 each at half-time. A Gearoid O'Connor goal for Moyne off a Conor Bowe surge after 31 minutes, put Moyne in the driving seat and at the second water break they were 2-15 to 1-14 clear. With four minutes to play Moyne were five points clear but Kilsheelan came again with four unanswered points. Time ran out on them however, and Moyne were champions again after a seven year lapse.

Gearoid O'Connor, who scored 1-12, Conor Bowe, Thomas Hamill, Tom Meade and Ciaran Lloyd were the driving forces in this Moyne win while for Kilsheelan, who will regret some slack finishing, Paul Maher, Mark Stokes, Mark Kehoe, Barry Kehoe and Martin Gibbs were the key men.

Scorers for Moyne-Templetuohy: G O'Connor (1-12, 8 frees), T Meade (0-4), J Bergin (1-1), C Bowe (0-1).

Scorers for Kilsheelan: M Gibbs (0-9, 7 frees), M Kehoe (0-5), B Kehoe (0-3), J Roche (1-0), P Maher, M Stokes, C Kelly (0-1 each).

MOYNE TEMPLETUOHY: P Maher; E Gorman, C Lloyd, J Coghlan; J Taylor, T Hamill T Hassett; P Meade, C Bowe; T Meade, G O'Connor, S Hayes; D Fogarty, L Butler, J Bergin.

Subs: M Kelly for Hayes (38), D Cantwell for Butler (50), D Leahy for Fogarty (58)

KILSHEELAN-KILCASH: T Lonergan; J Madigan, D Brennan, E Keohe; B Maher, P Maher, B O Connor; M Stokes, C Kelly; S Martin, M Gibbs, M Kehoe; E Butler, J Roche, B Kehoe.

Subs: C Davin-Murphy for Brennan (h/t), B Martin for Martin (35), C Neville for Butler (50).

Referee: P Kelly, Ballinahinch

Tipp JHC final: Skeheenarinky 0-19 Holycross-Ballycahill 0-12.

Skeheenarinky shot ten points without reply in the last quarter to score an impressive seven points win over Holycross-Ballycahill in the Tipperary junior A hurling final at Golden on Saturday.

Beaten finalists in 2020, Holycross made all the running up to that point. They led 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time and were 0-12 to 0-9 ahead at the second water break. It looked as though the title was theirs.

Then came a staggering last quarter from Skeheen led by county footballer Conor Sweeney who scored three points, with Tomas Vaughan and sub Mikey Maher each contributing two, as the South division representatives over-ran the Mid men for a victory that promotes them to the intermediate grade for next year.

Apart from Sweeney and Vaughan, Skeheenarinky also had key performances from David Hyland, Dean Finn and John O Callaghan. For Holycross Stephen Ryan, Jamie Lee Dwan Kieran O Dwyer and goalie Ewan Bourke did best.

Scorers for Skeheenarinky: T Vaughan (0-7), C Sweeney (0-4), D Finn (0-3), M Maher (0-2), J O Callaghan, D Brennan, A English (0-1 each).

Scorers for Holyross: T Comerford (0-3), E Bourke, J L Dwan, J Dunne (0-2 each), L McCullagh, S Quinlan, D Manning (0-1 each).

SKEHEENARINKY: A Treacy; S O Callaghan, D Hyland, E Morrissey; F O Suilleabhain, R O'Callaghan, O Brennan; J O'Callaghan, C Sweeney; P Fitzgerald, T Vaughan, D Finn; A English, J Martin, D Brennan.

Subs: M Maher for P Fitzgerald; H English for English, S Molan for J O Callaghan.

HOLYCROSS-BALLYCAHILL: E Bourke; P O'Dwyer, E O'Gorman, L Galvin; F Hanafin, S Ryan, T Comerford; K O'Dwyer, D Manning; S Quinlan, J Dwan, J L Dwan; E Ryan, L McCullagh, J Dunne.

Subs: M Harty for Galvin; T Quinlan for Dunne; T Lambe for Comerford; B Hennessy for J Dwan; D Duggan for McCullagh.

Referee: P Ryan, Knockavilla Kickhams