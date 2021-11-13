Courcey Rovers convince en route to Premier IHC final

The Ballinspittle men will take on either Castlelyons or Ballinhassig in the final
Courcey Rovers convince en route to Premier IHC final

PRESSURE: Valley Rovers' Adam Kenneally and Kevin Canty challenge Courcey's Denis Coghlan at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday.

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 14:54
Therese O’Callaghan, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork Premier IHC: Courcey Rovers 2-19 Valley Rovers 0-17.

A convincing display from Courcey Rovers on Saturday, propelling them into the final of Cork's Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC following this Carrigdhoun derby at Páirc Uí Rinn.

They will take on Castlelyons or Ballinhassig in the final.

Goals in either half were crucial for the Sean Guiheen-managed Courcey Rovers, who topped their group and received a bye to this penultimate round.

The highlight of the first 30 minutes was the contribution of their goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan with the custodian nailing 1-3 - the goal a hugely important score from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after Sean Twomey was held back on route to goal.

The game got off to a lively start, Jerry O’Neill and Adam Kenneally swapping points in the opening minute before Courcey Rovers moved into the lead through Sean Twomey and a lengthy free from goalkeeper Nyhan.

By the 10th minute, they led 0-5 to 0-2 courtesy of Ronan Nyhan and Richard Sweetnam's white flags. They remained in control at the first water-break, excellent points from wing-back Shane McCarthy and Stephen Nyhan pushing them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead.

Reliable free-taker Colm Butler (2), Kevin Canty and Adam Kenneally the Valley Rovers scorers.

Courceys fired 1-3 after the water break to open up an eight-point gap.

Fielding without the suspended Chris O’Leary, Valley’s response came in the shape of four unanswered points late in the half - one long-range effort from Darragh Murphy. They trailed at the break, 1-10 to 0-8.

A second Courcey Rovers goal arrived eight minutes into the second-half, and again Stephen Nyhan was involved in the build-up. His delivery from a free eventually found Ronan Nyhan and his well-taken goal put them 2-12 to 0-10 up.

They were seven points clear at the second water break with Butler continuing to excel from placed balls.

In the closing minutes, Stephen Nyhan came to the rescue once more, denying Jonathan Kenneally a certain goal. All through, he received great defensive cover from all six backs.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: S Nyhan (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees) and R Nyhan (1-3 each), R Sweetnam (0-4, 0-1 free), S Twomey (0-3), J O’Neill and T O’Sullivan (0-2 each), F Lordan and S McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler (0-14, 0-12 frees), D Murphy, A Kenneally, K Canty (0-1 each).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; S McCarthy, F Lordan, D Coughlan; DJ Twomey, M Collins; T O’Sullivan (Capt), S Twomey, J O’Neill; R Nyhan, R Sweetnam, L Collins.

Subs: J McCarthy for J O’Neill (20-22 bs), C Roche for S McCarthy (57 inj), M O’Donovan for R Nyhan (62 inj).

VALLEY ROVERS: W Burke; E Delaney, T O’Brien (Capt), S O’Leary; D Murphy, J Cottrell, D Lynch; G Farrell, W Hurley; A Kenneally, K Canty, C Butler; E O’Reilly, M Savic, J Walsh.

Subs: R O’Sullivan for E O’Reilly (27), C Desmond for M Savic (35), J Kenneally for A Kenneally (43), S O’Regan for G Farrell (45), A Lyons for J Walsh (55).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

More in this section

Kerry goalie Laura Fitzgerald: 'They said sit down or get off. That was the first time I was really anxious flying' Kerry goalie Laura Fitzgerald: 'They said sit down or get off. That was the first time I was really anxious flying'
Watch Mourneabbey v Éire Óg in historic Cork LGFA final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Watch Mourneabbey v Éire Óg in historic Cork LGFA final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
A view of training 24/6/2020 St Colman's inflict heavy defeat on Blackwater in Harty Cup
Courcey Rovers convince en route to Premier IHC final

Mourneabbey regain their Cork senior title with victory over Éire Óg

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices