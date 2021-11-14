Watch Douglas and Clonakilty battle for Cork Premier SFC final return

With Nemo gone and the Barrs and Castlehaven avoided in the penultimate round pairings, Douglas and Clon could both make a first senior final in over a decade.
Both defences have been very impressive in their respective journeys to the last four, while neither attack has exactly been shooting the lights out. Therefore, it could be a case of which rearguard can best put the squeeze on.
Crucial too will be the midfield battle between Joe Grimes and Brian Hartnett.
Brian Cuthbert and Patrick Kelly join Colm O'Connor on commentary with our coverage starting at 12.30pm.