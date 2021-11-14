Watch Douglas and Clonakilty battle for Cork Premier SFC final return

Brian Cuthbert and Patrick Kelly join Colm O'Connor on commentary with our coverage starting at 12.30pm
Watch Douglas and Clonakilty battle for Cork Premier SFC final return

With Nemo gone and the Barrs and Castlehaven avoided in the penultimate round pairings, Douglas and Clon could both make a first senior final in over a decade.

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 12:00

Douglas and Clonakilty have a golden opportunity to reach the Cork Premier SFC final when they meet at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 1pm.

With Nemo gone and the Barrs and Castlehaven avoided in the penultimate round pairings, Douglas and Clon could both make a first senior final in over a decade.

Both defences have been very impressive in their respective journeys to the last four, while neither attack has exactly been shooting the lights out. Therefore, it could be a case of which rearguard can best put the squeeze on. 

Douglas have capable watchmen in Nathan Walsh, Sean Wilson, Kevin Flahive, and the dynamic Sean Powter. For Clon, there is Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy, Liam O’Donovan, and Sean White. 

Crucial too will be the midfield battle between Joe Grimes and Brian Hartnett.

Brian Cuthbert and Patrick Kelly join Colm O'Connor on commentary with our coverage starting at 12.30pm.

More in this section

Mallow book a final date with redemption Mallow book a final date with redemption
Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021 More Covid disruptions for Galway championship as Gort pull out of hurling semi-final
Na Fianna v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Kilmacud Crokes claim sixth Dublin title in thriller
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football#Live Sportliveblog

Eight is great: Meath ladies dominate All-Star selection

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices