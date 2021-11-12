Cork GAA previews: Declan Dalton a doubt for Fr O’Neill’s; Golden opportunity in Premier SFC

SATURDAY

Cork SAHC semi-final: Fr O’Neill’s v Bride Rovers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C O’Regan), 1pm

Cork senior and Fr O’Neill’s sharpshooter Declan Dalton is reportedly nursing an injury likely to keep him out of Saturday’s game. And when you consider fellow Cork senior Ger Millerick hasn’t played for Fr O’Neill’s this championship because of a hamstring injury, to now lose Dalton would be a significant blow to their bid for back-to-back final appearances. That said, there are plenty still available capable of posting a winning tally, namely Billy Dunne, Mark O’Keeffe, and Daniel Harrington. Bride Rovers should be high on confidence after their quarter-final triumph over Blarney where William Finnegan and Brian Roche starred.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Cork PIHC semi-final: Valley Rovers v Courcey Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn (N O’Neill), 1pm

Having fallen at this juncture last year, Courceys are aiming to go at least one step further on this occasion. They came through the group phase unbeaten, with four points as close as any team came of them. It’s been quite a turnaround by Valley Rovers who were involved in the relegation play-off last season. It remains to be seen if they will have Chris O’Leary who received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident early in their quarter-final win over Kilworth.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers

Cork JAFC semi-final: Douglas v Ballinhassig, Ballyanley (S Scanlon), 2pm

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Cork JAHC semi-finals: Ballygiblin v Passage West, Riverstown (B Sweeney), 2pm

Verdict: Ballygiblin

St Ita’s v Dromtarriffe, Mallow (A Hyland), 3pm

Verdict: St Ita’s

Cork PSFC relegation play-off: Carrigaline v Ilen Rovers, Rosscarbery (D Daly), 3pm

Ilen Rovers are appearing in the relegation decider for the second successive year. Led by Stephen Leonard, Peter O’Driscoll, and Sean O’Donovan, they get the nod to relegate a Carrigaline side that conceded 12 goals and had an average losing margin of 17 points in the group phase.

Verdict: Ilen Rovers.

Cork PIFC semi-finals Cill na Martra v Newmarket, Glantane (C Dineen), 3pm

Both teams suffered one-point defeats at the semi-final stage last year. After a slowish start to the championship, Newmarket have definitely hit stride in recent weeks to first jump from fourth to second on the final weekend of group action and then beat Naomh Abán by nine in the quarter-finals. Driven by Tadhg Corkery and Shane and Dan Dineen, Cill na Martra have not been properly tested this championship such has been their dominance in each game. Might that come against them here?

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Kanturk v Aghada, Mourneabbey (J Regan), 3pm

A repeat of last year’s quarter-final, which Kanturk won 0-17 to 0-8. With the Kanturk hurlers having last weekend booked their place in the Senior A final, the double is still very much alive for the Duhallow club. Aghada, who were impressive in dismissing Nemo in the quarter-final, will have their work cut out to tie down Katurk’s Ian, Paul, Colin, and Aidan Walsh, as well as Lorcan O’Keeffe.

Verdict: Kanturk

Cork IAFC semi-final: Aghabullogue v Iveleary, Kilmurry (M Collins), 3pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Cork SAFC semi-finals: St Michael’s v Dohenys, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (B Coniry), 5pm

Dohenys’ 1-12 to 0-7 quarter-final win over Knocknagree was a real sit up and take notice result. Mark Buckley and Keith White were once again the tormentors-in-chief for Dohenys on that occasion and they will be at the top of St Michaels’ defensive agenda. The pair have kicked 1-14 and 1-17 respectively this championship. St Michael’s have had a four-week lay-off coming into this game as a result of earning direct passage to the semis. It remains to be seen if that break proves a hindrance or a help.

Verdict: St Michael’s

Mallow v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (A Long), 6.45pm

Mallow, minus James Loughrey, are seeking a second consecutive Senior A final appearance. Mattie Taylor and midfielder Ryan Harkin are their go-to men in the middle third, while further forward, Kevin Sheehan and Cork U20 Sean McDonnell haven’t been shy in front of goal. Having not emerged from their group last year, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh wouldn’t have been fancied to make the last four, but they are absolutely here on merit. They’ll be brimming with confidence after their quarter-final win over Clyda. Donagh Seartan and Conchúr Ó Loingsigh, who showed well the last day, can cause Mallow problems.

Verdict: Mallow

SUNDAY

Cork PSFC semi-finals: Douglas v Clonakilty, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Bermingham), 1pm

Both defences have been very impressive in Douglas’ and Clon’s respective journeys to the last four, while neither attack has exactly been shooting the lights out. Therefore, it could be a case of which rearguard can best put the squeeze on. Douglas have capable watchmen in Nathan Walsh, Sean Wilson, Kevin Flahive, and the dynamic Sean Powter. For Clon, there is Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy, Liam O’Donovan, and Sean White. Crucial too will be the midfield battle between Joe Grimes and Brian Hartnett. With Nemo gone and the Barrs and Castlehaven avoided in the penultimate round pairings, Douglas and Clon won’t need to be told how golden an opportunity this is to reach the Cork senior final.

Verdict: Douglas

Castlehaven v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Ryan), 3pm

A repeat of last year’s semi-final which the Haven won after sudden-death penalties. Injuries and mid-game drop-offs mean the Barrs have been nowhere near their best in returning to the last four, but the manner in which they responded to Brian Hayes’ 43rd-minute quarter-final sending off and the fact that manager Paul O’Keeffe has a full hand to pick from this weekend suggests it’s coming together for the 2018 champions at just the right time. For the Haven, Jack Cahalane and Michael Hurley in the inside line will be looked upon to share the scoring load with leading marksman Brian Hurley. Further back the field, management has a big call to make in who picks up the in-form Steven Sherlock.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s