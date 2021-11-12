Joey Holden the latest Kilkenny star to confirm inter-county exit

Former All-Ireland winning captain Joey Holden has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling. The 31-year-old defender won two All-Irelands with Kilkenny, in 2014 and again in 2015 — the Cats' last triumph — when he was captain and named as the All Star full-back.

Holden also won five Leinster titles and two Allianz Leagues. Last Sunday, he won an eighth Kilkenny SHC title with Ballyhale Shamrocks.