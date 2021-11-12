Joey Holden the latest Kilkenny star to confirm inter-county exit

Holden captained the county to their last title in 2015
Kilkenny's Joey Holden celebrates with the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2015

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 06:35
Cian Locke

Former All-Ireland winning captain Joey Holden has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling. The 31-year-old defender won two All-Irelands with Kilkenny, in 2014 and again in 2015 — the Cats' last triumph — when he was captain and named as the All Star full-back. 

Holden also won five Leinster titles and two Allianz Leagues. Last Sunday, he won an eighth Kilkenny SHC title with Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Holden was on the fringes of Brian Cody's team during last season and didn't feature in the championship. He now follows fellow Shamrocks star Colin Fennelly in calling time on his Kilkenny career.

Holden tweeted: “A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny. 

"Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter."

