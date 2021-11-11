Patrick O’Sullivan and Eamonn Whelan to contest Kerry GAA chairmanship

The battle for the chairmanship of Kerry GAA will be a straight shoot-out between Patrick O’Sullivan and Eamonn Whelan, it has been confirmed.

Former chair and the county’s current Central Council delegate O’Sullivan (Dr Crokes) last month revealed his intentions to stand again, while current vice-chairman Whelan (St Senans) had been expected to enter the race to replace Tim Murphy, who steps down next month having completed his five-year term. Maurice O’Mahony is the sole nominee for O’Sullivan’s Central Council position and will take over from him following convention.