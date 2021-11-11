Patrick O’Sullivan and Eamonn Whelan to contest Kerry GAA chairmanship

The battle for the chairmanship of Kerry GAA will be a straight shoot-out between Patrick O’Sullivan and Eamonn Whelan, it has been confirmed.
Former chair and the county’s current Central Council delegate O’Sullivan (Dr Crokes) last month revealed his intentions to stand again, while current vice-chairman Whelan (St Senans) had been expected to enter the race to replace Tim Murphy, who steps down next month having completed his five-year term. Maurice O’Mahony is the sole nominee for O’Sullivan’s Central Council position and will take over from him following convention.
The vice-chairman vacancy will be contested by former Kerry and current Munster treasurer Dermot “Weeshie” Lynch (Annascaul) and the county’s development and Covid officer Liam Lynch (Austin Stacks).
As Terence Houlihan completes his five years as coaching officer, outgoing children’s officer Bernie Reen (Rathmore) and Joe Costello (St Patrick’s, Blennerville) are in the reckoning. The three contests are the first in Kerry GAA in two years and are expected to be close.
Meanwhile, Austin Stack Park will host the SFC semi-final clash between Austin Stacks and St Brendan's on Saturday week. The game has a 5.30pm throw-in time and will be televised live by RTÉ.
The following day, Kerins O’Rahillys and Dr Crokes clash at 2.30pm with the venue to be determined by a coin toss between the clubs later on Thursday.