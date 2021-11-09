Jim McGuinness reported to be on Conor Laverty’s Down management ticket

Speculation about Laverty taking over alongside Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland SFC winning boss McGuinness and 2010 All-Ireland finalist Marty Clarke has mounted
Jim McGuinness reported to be on Conor Laverty’s Down management ticket

Jim McGuinness, left, is currently coaching Derry City’s U19s. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 21:41
John Fogarty

Conor Laverty is poised to become the new Down senior football manager, with Jim McGuinness on board as coach.

Speculation about the county’s current U20 manager taking over alongside Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland SFC winning boss McGuinness and 2010 All-Ireland finalist Marty Clarke mounted following a report by The Irish News.

Down and Longford are the only counties yet to appoint managers for the 2022 season, and it is now 125 days since Paddy Tally stepped down following the county’s 16-point Ulster preliminary-round defeat to Donegal in June.

Having served his three-year term, Tyrone man Tally had requested a one-season extension, but was turned down. He was later approached by Jack O’Connor to join the Kerry coaching team. His appointment has yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be green-lighted soon.

Former U20 manager and two-time All-Ireland SFC winner Conor Deegan had been mentioned as a possible candidate, while his ex-manager Pete McGrath recently refused to rule out the possibility of taking over for a third time.

Kilcoo man Laverty is widely respected as a coach, and had been part of Seamus McEnaney’s management team last season before agreeing to take over his native county’s U20 side. He guided them to an Ulster title, their first in 13 years, before they were beaten by Roscommon in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Laverty is the GAA development officer in Trinity College in Dublin and claimed a ninth senior county medal on Sunday when Kilcoo dismissed Burren for their third consecutive title.

Currently coaching Derry City’s U19s, McGuinness has dabbled with Gaelic football coaching on a number of occasions since finishing up with Donegal following the 2014 All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry. In 2020, he helped out Galway’s seniors and was also part of the coaching team that guided Naomh Máirtín to a first Louth SFC crown.

Since leaving Celtic, the 48-year-old has been an assistant manager with Chinese club Beijing Guoan, and was appointed head coach of USL club Charlotte Independence in December 2018, but finished up in July 2019.

The Glenties man was linked to the Dundalk manager’s position earlier this year. Last month, his Derry City U19s claimed the League of Ireland Enda McGuill Cup when they beat Bohemians on penalties.

Speaking about his plans in October last year, McGuinness maintained his future was in soccer.

“When you are back in Ireland and you are asked to go in [with Gaelic football teams], it whets the appetite for you, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “But my focus is on soccer, and the journey that I’ve been on development-wise, and trying to fulfil that.”

Ex-Collingwood AFL player Clarke was part of Laverty’s U20 management team this past season. He recently assisted Fermanagh starlet Ultan Helm in preparing for his move to the Fremantle Dockers.

Having been drawn in the Ulster preliminary round earlier this year, Down, like Donegal, have a two-year bye from that opening stage of the province. The provincial draws for 2022 are expected at the end of November.

More in this section

Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey – All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final 2018 Irish Examiner to live-stream historic Cork LGFA final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Galway Football Squad Portraits 2021 Paul Bellew enters Galway GAA chairmanship race 
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Covid-hit Aghinagh will still play Cork JAFC quarter-final
#Ulster GAA#Gaelic Football
A general view of Elvery's MacHale Park1/3/2020

No home league games for Mayo in 2022 amid MacHale Park resurfacing work

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices