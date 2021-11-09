Jim McGuinness reported to be on Conor Laverty’s Down management ticket

Conor Laverty is poised to become the new Down senior football manager, with Jim McGuinness on board as coach.

Speculation about the county’s current U20 manager taking over alongside Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland SFC winning boss McGuinness and 2010 All-Ireland finalist Marty Clarke mounted following a report by The Irish News.

Down and Longford are the only counties yet to appoint managers for the 2022 season, and it is now 125 days since Paddy Tally stepped down following the county’s 16-point Ulster preliminary-round defeat to Donegal in June.

Having served his three-year term, Tyrone man Tally had requested a one-season extension, but was turned down. He was later approached by Jack O’Connor to join the Kerry coaching team. His appointment has yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be green-lighted soon.

Former U20 manager and two-time All-Ireland SFC winner Conor Deegan had been mentioned as a possible candidate, while his ex-manager Pete McGrath recently refused to rule out the possibility of taking over for a third time.

Kilcoo man Laverty is widely respected as a coach, and had been part of Seamus McEnaney’s management team last season before agreeing to take over his native county’s U20 side. He guided them to an Ulster title, their first in 13 years, before they were beaten by Roscommon in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Laverty is the GAA development officer in Trinity College in Dublin and claimed a ninth senior county medal on Sunday when Kilcoo dismissed Burren for their third consecutive title.

Currently coaching Derry City’s U19s, McGuinness has dabbled with Gaelic football coaching on a number of occasions since finishing up with Donegal following the 2014 All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry. In 2020, he helped out Galway’s seniors and was also part of the coaching team that guided Naomh Máirtín to a first Louth SFC crown.

Since leaving Celtic, the 48-year-old has been an assistant manager with Chinese club Beijing Guoan, and was appointed head coach of USL club Charlotte Independence in December 2018, but finished up in July 2019.

The Glenties man was linked to the Dundalk manager’s position earlier this year. Last month, his Derry City U19s claimed the League of Ireland Enda McGuill Cup when they beat Bohemians on penalties.

Speaking about his plans in October last year, McGuinness maintained his future was in soccer.

“When you are back in Ireland and you are asked to go in [with Gaelic football teams], it whets the appetite for you, there’s no doubt about that,” he said. “But my focus is on soccer, and the journey that I’ve been on development-wise, and trying to fulfil that.”

Ex-Collingwood AFL player Clarke was part of Laverty’s U20 management team this past season. He recently assisted Fermanagh starlet Ultan Helm in preparing for his move to the Fremantle Dockers.

Having been drawn in the Ulster preliminary round earlier this year, Down, like Donegal, have a two-year bye from that opening stage of the province. The provincial draws for 2022 are expected at the end of November.