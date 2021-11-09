Paul Bellew enters Galway GAA chairmanship race 

The first candidate into the ring to succeed Pat Kearney as Galway GAA chairman has said the county “is at a crossroads” and cannot be allowed “to drift”.

Galway hurling committee chairman Paul Bellew last night confirmed his candidacy for the position of Galway GAA chairman, a role that will change hands at next month’s county convention as Kearney has completed his five-year term in the post.

In a discussion document titled ‘Galway GAA: The Future’, Bellew’s proposals include an independent review of Galway GAA’s commercial value and potential, relaunching the Galway supporters club, and a development plan for new facilities.

Along with Galway County Board treasurer Mike Burke, Bellew was a key figure in turning around the county’s finances after several years of mismanagement.

“Galway GAA is at a crossroads,” Bellew states in his document.

“The choices we make in the coming months will define our future on several different fronts. It will impact our competitiveness at an intercounty level, the vibrancy of our club scene and the general atmosphere in which we conduct our business together. We cannot allow ourselves to drift and be reactive. We cannot blame Covid and the past and anything else that poses as a reason for not being proactive.

"Over the coming weeks we will see an increased focus on the Chairperson vacancy that will arise in December. The chatter and debate this will bring is symptomatic of the issues we face in Galway. The fact is the change required in Galway is beyond any one man or woman in a specific role.

“My vision for Galway GAA in the short-term is one that gets the right people in the right positions working on the right things. It includes bringing people together with expertise in specific areas, that have the interests of Galway GAA at heart, working together for a common purpose. We need to create a culture that fosters this engagement and acknowledges that County Board members don’t and can’t have the answers to every challenge posed."

Kevin Clancy, who was beaten by Pat Kearney by one vote five years ago, is believed to be considering another run for chairman.