Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks avoid each other in Kerry SFC semi-final draw

David Shaw (Dr Crokes) is tackled by Templenoe's Mark Casey in Sunday's Supervalu Kerry Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 08:58
Mortimer Murphy

Dr Crokes will face Kerins O'Rahillys while Austin Stacks meet St Brendan's in the Kerry SFC semi-finals.

The pairings were decided by a draw made by Kerry GAA chiefs this morning.

The games will take place on Saturday, November 20th and Sunday, November 21st, in standalone fixtures. 

The times and venues will be decided at a CCC meeting on Wednesday evening.

The Crokes v Kerins O’Rahilly’s clash has added significance for Killarney Legion because if Crokes win it and reach the SFC final then Killarney Legion will lose their senior status and will drop down to intermediate grade in 2022 with their players playing senior championship football with East Kerry next season.

Austin Stacks will be favourites to beat St Brendan’s Board who have never lifted the Bishop Moynihan Cup. This is St Brendan’s Board third semi-final in a row.

