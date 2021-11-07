Waterford SFC: The Nire face Rathgormack in novel final pairing

The Nire and Rathgormack will face off in the Waterford SFC final for the first time next Sunday.

2020 winners Ballinacourty are out after they suffered a 14-point defeat to The Nire in Saturday’s semi-final at Fraher Field (3-12 to 0-7).

Aaron Ryan, Kyle Cuddy and Dylan Guiry all goaled in the second half for the Ballymacarbry side. Shane O’Meara shot seven points (six from frees) while Dermot Ryan converted three frees.

A superb team goal on 40 minutes, finished by Aaron Ryan, sealed their place in the county final. The move started with goalkeeper Craig Guiry. “In the last couple of weeks, the lads have been flying in training,” said manager Michael Ryan. “We probably didn’t expect that wide a margin of victory but we did expect to win the game.”

Courty started without full forward Patrick Hurney due to a hamstring injury. Captain Michael O’Halloran kicked two beauties in the first half. They finished with 13 men as David Montgomery picked up two yellow cards before O’Halloran was shown a black.

First half strikes from Ronan Elliffe and Jason Curry gave Rathgormack a 2-14 to 0-13 win against Gaultier at Walsh Park yesterday. Curry struck 1-6 while Waterford captain Conor Murray got three superb points from play.

On nine minutes, Curry’s shot was saved by David Whitty but Ronan Elliffe tapped the rebound into the net. Entering the second quarter, Murray landed a point from 45 metres. Murray then intercepted the Gaultier kickout and was brought down by Barry Coughlan. Curry sent Whitty the wrong way from the penalty spot with 18 minutes on the clock.

Dessie Hutchinson hit three from play in the second half for Gaultier but it wasn’t enough.